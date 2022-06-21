4 Guilt-free mood-boosting recipes to cook at home
We all go through that emotional havoc and dreary feelings from time to time! Everybody has their own way to deal with the feelings of melancholy. But some people always unfurl the pattern of binge eating as a way to reduce stress and get rid of those sad and empty feelings. Consequently, end up on the guilt trip of distressing health goals! Plenty of health-friendly foods can boost the mood while reducing stress without distressing your health. All you have to do is just toss them into delicious recipes and they are all set to give your feel-good endorphins a great rush. Here we bring you 4 guilt-free mood-boosting recipes that you should definitely cook at home.
1. Baked quinoa chickpea square bites
Ingredients required
50 grams of chickpeas (boiled and mashed)
20 grams of cooked quinoa
20 grams of whole wheat flour
1 egg
1 teaspoon powdered sesame seeds
5 grams of unsalted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon honey
Method
Take a bowl and mix together all the wet ingredients including melted butter, whisked egg, honey and vanilla essence.
Take another bowl and stir together whole wheat flour, mashed chickpea, salt, baking soda, quinoa and sesame seeds. Formulate a soft dough.
Cut out cookie-like sizes from this dough
Bake until they turn crisp brown.
2. Blueberries and kokum punch
Ingredients required
100 grams of blueberries
50 grams chopped kokum fruit
A glass of nut milk
Chopped nuts
Method
Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
Relish chilled with the toppings of chopped nuts.
3. Crunchy dark chocolate bars
Ingredients required
30 grams peanut butter
30 grams almonds (chopped)
30 grams walnuts (chopped)
5 grams cashew
1 teaspoon saunf
15 grams jaggery
Melted dark chocolate
1 teaspoon lemon rind
Method
Start by taking a pan and lightly roast or sauté all the nuts in it together.
Now, take another pan and melt the jaggery in it on a moderate flame.
Once done, mix the lemon rind in the sautéed nuts and mix it in the melted jaggery.
Evenly spread the mixture over a flat surface and drizzle the peanut butter and melted dark chocolate over it
Let it allow to settle for a while.
Cut the bar into small rectangles and pack and relish during the time of snacking.
4. Leftover Chapati pizza
Ingredients required
Homemade leftover chapati
50 grams of Mushrooms (chopped)
50 grams of Capsicum (chopped)
Olives
20 grams cottage cheese (mashed)
Oregano as per the taste
Chilli flakes as per the taste
Method
Take the chapati and spread pizza sauce over it.
Arrange the toppings of mushroom, capsicum and olives over it and bake until golden brown.
Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and enjoy!
