4 Guilt-free mood-boosting recipes to cook at home

We all go through that emotional havoc and dreary feelings from time to time! Everybody has their own way to deal with the feelings of melancholy. But some people always unfurl the pattern of binge eating as a way to reduce stress and get rid of those sad and empty feelings. Consequently, end up on the guilt trip of distressing health goals! Plenty of health-friendly foods can boost the mood while reducing stress without distressing your health. All you have to do is just toss them into delicious recipes and they are all set to give your feel-good endorphins a great rush. Here we bring you 4 guilt-free mood-boosting recipes that you should definitely cook at home.

1. Baked quinoa chickpea square bites

Ingredients required

50 grams of chickpeas (boiled and mashed)

20 grams of cooked quinoa

20 grams of whole wheat flour

1 egg

1 teaspoon powdered sesame seeds

5 grams of unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon honey

Method

Take a bowl and mix together all the wet ingredients including melted butter, whisked egg, honey and vanilla essence.

Take another bowl and stir together whole wheat flour, mashed chickpea, salt, baking soda, quinoa and sesame seeds. Formulate a soft dough.

Cut out cookie-like sizes from this dough

Bake until they turn crisp brown.

2. Blueberries and kokum punch

Ingredients required

100 grams of blueberries

50 grams chopped kokum fruit

A glass of nut milk

Chopped nuts

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.

Relish chilled with the toppings of chopped nuts.

3. Crunchy dark chocolate bars

Ingredients required

30 grams peanut butter

30 grams almonds (chopped)

30 grams walnuts (chopped)

5 grams cashew

1 teaspoon saunf

15 grams jaggery

Melted dark chocolate

1 teaspoon lemon rind

Method

Start by taking a pan and lightly roast or sauté all the nuts in it together.

Now, take another pan and melt the jaggery in it on a moderate flame.

Once done, mix the lemon rind in the sautéed nuts and mix it in the melted jaggery.

Evenly spread the mixture over a flat surface and drizzle the peanut butter and melted dark chocolate over it

Let it allow to settle for a while.

Cut the bar into small rectangles and pack and relish during the time of snacking.

4. Leftover Chapati pizza

Ingredients required

Homemade leftover chapati

50 grams of Mushrooms (chopped)

50 grams of Capsicum (chopped)

Olives

20 grams cottage cheese (mashed)

Oregano as per the taste

Chilli flakes as per the taste

Method

Take the chapati and spread pizza sauce over it.

Arrange the toppings of mushroom, capsicum and olives over it and bake until golden brown.

Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and enjoy!

