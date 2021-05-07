  1. Home
4 Healthy and quick snacks to keep your sudden hunger pangs in control

We all are conscious about our sudden hunger pangs, but we cannot load up lots of junk foods to curb the hunger. So, here are 4 healthy and quick snacks from expert to deal with your sudden hunger pangs.
Mumbai
Staying at home can induce untimely hunger pangs and increase the intake of carbs and fat-loaded snacks. With many companies switching to a work-from-home model for an indefinite period, the change is here to stay. While you enjoy your favourite snacks during working, studying or doing other activities at home, it is important to keep a check on what you are consuming. But we must remember that eating healthy is the only way to keep our body strong and immunity in check. So, Vipul Gambhir, Business Head of Yummiano, talks about three healthy snacks that you can enjoy keeping your cravings in control.

Rajma Chips

Kidney beans, commonly known as Rajma, is a great source of dietary fiber. It helps to improve skin health, memory, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure and has weight-loss qualities. Chips made up of rajma are tasty while being extremely healthy.

Roasted Makhana

Roasted fox nuts or makhanas are a nice crunchy snack, perfect for any occasion or time of day. A fantastic source of calcium, makhanas are fat-free and an excellent snack to keep hunger pangs in check. 

Gud Chana

Jaggery coated roasted chickpea is a powerhouse of energy. They are rich in carbohydrates and protein and can help one recover from any disease faster. Both jaggery and roasted chickpea contain zinc which is very good for healthy and glowing skin.

Greek yoghurt with berries

Greek yoghurt enhances your gut health, improves digestion and gives you the feeling of satiety, On the other hand, berries are a potential source of fibre and antioxidants that also satiates your hunger and improves digestion. So, Greek yoghurt with berries is a perfect snack to curb your sudden hunger pangs.

Also Read: Mother's Day 2021: Fun recipes to experiment with and create to pamper your mother on her special day

Credits :pinkvilla, getty images

