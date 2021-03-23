4 Healthy Indian snacks that you can gorge on without any guilt

Want to satisfy your mid-meal cravings healthily? Check out these 4 super easy and healthy Indian snacks that you can eat guilt-free while satiating your tastebuds.

Snacks are something that you don’t want to compromise on. You want something that would satisfy your mid-meal cravings and satiate your tastebuds. While most of us, are guilty of eating junk food as snacks, it isn’t necessarily the best type of snacks to eat.

Healthy snacking is the best way to combat hunger and hog away to glory between meals without feeling guilty of bingeing on unhealthy, calorie-inducing food. So here are 4 healthy Indian snacks that you can gorge on guilt-free!

Poha

Heat some oil in a pan and add 2 tbsp mustard seeds to it. Once they splutter, add some chopped onions and potatoes. Season with red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Add ¼ cup of water and cook till the potatoes become tender. Wash ½ cup of poha and add it to the pan. Mix well and serve hot.

Jhal Muri

Mix chopped tomatoes, onions, coriander leaves, green chillies, and boiled potatoes in a bowl. Season with cumin powder, chaat masala, salt, and red chilli powder. Squeeze some lemon juice on top and garnish with roasted peanuts. Dry roast some puffed rice and add it to the bowl. Mix well and serve.

Upma

Heat some oil in a pan. Add ½ tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 6 cashews, 1 tsp urad, and chana dal, and 2 tbsp peanuts. Add some chopped onions, green chillies, and a pinch of asafoetida. Pour 1 cup of semolina in boiling water while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Turn off the heat after 3 minutes and pour the prepared tempering over the semolina. Serve.

Dhokla

Mix 1 cup of gram flour, 2 chopped green chillies, ½ tsp inch grated ginger, salt, 1 tbsp lemon juice, ¼ cup curd, ¾ cup water, ½ tsp fruit salt, and a dash of oil in a bowl. Fill the lower half of the steamer with 2 cups of water and heat it for 10 minutes. Grease the top half with oil and pour the batter. Let it steam for 10 minutes and then cut into small squares. Temper it with some sauteed sesame seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies, salt, and asafoetida, and pour it over the dhoklas. Serve.

