4 Hidden gems in Agra that offer the best street food

Gol Gappa, Aloo Chaat, and Aloo Tikki, if all these make your mouth water, there’s no denying you are a big chaat fan. And all you want from life is to discover places that offer the best chaats in the town. While it can be a task to find that one place that sells nothing but the best but all the struggle seems worth it if you have found the one.

To solve all your worries and to save you from the hassle of exploring such places, we have curated a list of hidden gems in Agra for you that will satisfy your cravings for street food.

If spicy Gol Gappa is your calling, Kushwaha Chaat Bhandar is the answer

If you are hunting for a place that sells deliciously spicy gol gappas, you might want to visit Kushwaha Chaat Bhandar. This small stall won’t promise anything fancy but pure taste. However, to find this gem you will have to go on an expedition. You can find the owner of the stall, Lal Singh, standing in a corner in Kachhpura village. However, be alert enough to not stop for the other Kushwaha Chaat stall. While both tend to share the same name, there’s no matching to the taste. If you seem to get lost, stop by a shop and ask for this street vendor’s name, and you will reach your destination.

Price: Rs 20 for 4 pieces

Time: 2 PM to 6 PM

Find the best Aloo Tikki at Kanhaiyya Chaat Bhandar

Once you are done having the famous gol gappas at Kushwaha, go a little further to reach Kundol village. Kanhaiyya Chaat Bhandar is another gem that you will have to hunt for in the busy market of Kundol. Crispy aloo tikki with chole and chutneys of your choice will make for the best chaat that you will ever have. But once again, if fancy restaurants are your calling, this place might not be a good option for you to visit.

Price: Rs 25 for 1 piece

Time: 2 PM to 8 PM

Revisit your school days with this Aloo Chaat

This unnamed aloo chaat stall opposite the back gate of St. Georges College, Baluganj, offers tasty aloo chat. While this might not be the best one that you must have eaten to date, it sure tastes great. If you are ready to go over the top, ask the bhaiyya to make it spicy. With tears, not of joy but spice, rolling down your cheeks, you won’t forget this one.

Price: Rs 20 per plate (prices may change)

Time: 3 PM TO 6 PM

If you are a Chole Bhature lover, you have found your match

Akhilesh Bhature Wala at Shaheed Nagar Chauraha will make sure you don’t leave disappointed. While these might not be the spiciest chole bhature you have had but these are tasty for sure. Don’t forget to ask for fried green chilies and pickles to enhance the taste.

Price: Rs 45 per plate

Time: 1 PM to 4 PM

Also Read: Not a fan of turai or ridge gourd? Here are several health benefits that will make you crave the vegetable