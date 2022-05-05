4 Historical places to visit in India that tells a great deal about this country

The historic forts, ancient temples, and alluring Mughal architecture are the bedrocks of Indian history. Unravelling these marvels will provide you with a glimpse into the rich Indian history. The remnants of those times remind us of our culture's history and who influenced historical events. And yet there are many unexplored and hidden jewels in India's lap that must be unearthed.

Here, we bring you 4 historical places to visit in India that you must witness at least once in your time.

1. Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh gaya

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is one of four holy sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha, specifically his attainment of Enlightenment. The Bodhi tree, a descendant of the Fig tree, grows near the temple. In the third century BC, Ashoka constructed the first temple. A massive statue of Buddha with his right hand touching the earth can be found in the temple.

2. Khajurao Temple, Madhya Pradesh

The Khajuraho Temples are a group of Hindu and Jain temples built by the Chandelas to reflect the Chandelas' respect and consideration for different religions at the time. The Khajuraho group of monuments is well-known for its Nagara-style architecture and graceful nayika and deity sculptures. The beauty of the intricate statues is one of the reasons it is a popular tourist destination.

3. Halebidu, Karnataka

It's a collection of stunning temples with a glorious past located in Karnataka's Hassan district, also known as the "hidden gem of Indian architecture." If you want to visit some historical sites in India, Halebidu is a great place to start. It has a magnificent temple complex that is reminiscent of Hoysala architecture. During March, there is a festival called Hoysala Mahotsava, which can be a good reason to visit the area.

4. Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

The Chittorgarh Fort, famous for the Jauhar that Rani Padmini and Rani Karnavati endured during the siege, has seen many valiant battles. The fort is the largest in India and draws a large number of tourist visits throughout the year. This magnificent Fort stands tall and reflects the Mewar rulers' sheer beauty and glorious past.

Set out and explore the diversity of this magnificent country, as well as some exquisite architectural splendour by visiting these beautiful destinations.

