4 Iconic desserts to enjoy while visiting Australia

Without experiencing the traditional Australian desserts and sweets, a journey to Australia wouldn't be complete. Traditional delicacies are also proudly produced in Australia. These special little delicacies are made with easy ingredients that pay homage to their British origins, and some of them also have fascinating backstories. In Australia, desserts are typically offered at gatherings, bbq's, and celebratory occasions. However, if you are visiting Australia soon, you may also find most of the mentioned treats in neighbouring bakeries or restaurants. Check out these 4 iconic desserts you can enjoy while visiting Australia.

1. Pavlova Among the classic Australian sweets, pavlova is the best, most delicious option. Served during festive and holiday meals, the dessert is a well-liked dish and a significant component of the national cuisines of Australia. Usually, fruits and whipped cream are used to decorate it. There are several variants available, ranging from the traditional to a chocolatey Pavlova with berries and fruits.

2. Vegemite Brownie You'll want to drool over this dish since it combines sweet and salty flavours. This is one of those treats that combines sweet and salty flavours and makes your mouth swim. Brown sugar and butter that has been melted are used to make Vegemite brownies, which enhance the taste of Australia's favourite relish. Vegemite, on the contrary hand, is indeed not salt. It has a distinct, deeply browned umami flavour. In Australia, there is a dedicated fan base for the deadly combination of vegemite and brownies.

3. Lamington Jelly Cake A delicious variation upon the Australian classic are jelly lamingtons. A coating of melted flavoured sauce and coconut are rolled around a butter cake. In order to give the cake a suitable texture, the mixture is soaked outside the sponge cake and allowed to set. Between the two sections is a cream layer with strawberry jam.