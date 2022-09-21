4 Iconic desserts to enjoy while visiting Bali

Similar to the majority of visitors, you may be travelling to Bali for the beaches and the inexpensive international lodging, but you should also taste the local delicacies while you're there. Due to the irresistible flavors and fragrances of Balinese desserts, visiting Bali would not be complete without some time spent exploring the local cuisine. Here, major components for desserts include coconut milk and rice flour. Bali is an island abundant in tropical fruits, palm sugar, and other ingredients that also serve as a unique complement to most sweets. Check out these 4 iconic desserts of Bali to indulge in some fine tasting.

1. Pisang Goreng Ever considered trying Indonesian banana fritters? Here it is, pisang goreng, a mouth-watering Balinese delight that will whisk you away to a paradise of voluminous tastes. Pisang goreng is essentially battered, deep-fried bananas. The batter becomes crunchy after being deep-fried, while the banana remains naturally sweet and delicate. This delectable Balinese delight is a must have. 2. Klepon Klepon is a delicious dessert from Indonesia made with glutinous rice flour and the tantalizing flavors of pandan, coconut, and palm sugar. It is a well-liked street food bite that is frequently seen in Bali's street markets. One of the best Asian-themed dishes, this is typically served on a platter or in a container made of banana leaves.

3. Serabi Rice flour is used to make these traditional small-sized pancakes known as serabi, which is then blended with either coconut milk or coconut shreds. The pancake is typically consumed with kinca, a rich golden-brown coconut sugar syrup, which contributes to the sweetness of traditional serabi. The pancakes can be made sweet or salty, with an assortment of toppings, including honey, bananas, peanut butter, jackfruit, chocolate sprinkles etc.