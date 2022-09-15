4 Iconic desserts to enjoy while visiting Paris

Paris is famous for its culinary scene, and if you have a sugary appetite, you're in for a pleasant surprise because there are so many delectable desserts there that will tempt you to plan a trip as soon as possible to try one for yourself. The French have a penchant for sweets and have produced some of the most amazing pastries, cakes, and chocolates in the world. Most Parisian delicacies are as delicious as they are attractive! Therefore, while on your journey, you can take a chance on whatever you see that appeals to you.

Here we bring you 4 best traditional desserts of Paris that’ll make you drool.

1. Eclairs An éclair is a delicacy that you really must try while visiting Paris. Many people prefer their traditional éclairs filled with vanilla creme or fresh cream and topped with chocolate frosting, but you can also find creative alternatives with unique flavors and garnishes. Each and every person's palate can be satisfied by an éclair, whether they prefer almond, salted caramel, hazelnut, or strawberry.

2. Profiterole Unquestionably, profiteroles are among the most emblematic desserts served in Parisian bistros. The French word for cream puffs is basically profiteroles. The ideal bite-sized dessert is made with puffy, flaky choux pastry with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream in a variety of flavors. This wildly popular dessert has French roots.

3. Mille-Feuille A traditional French pastry, it is light, crusty, puffy, and indulgent in all the right ways. A mille- feuille has easy flavours, but fantastic textures. Dazzling royal frosting and intricate patterns made of chocolate or coloured icing are frequently used to decorate the top. Even though it might be one of the most difficult pastries to eat, every flaky bite is worthwhile. You must try this dessert at least once when in Paris.