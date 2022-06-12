4 Incredible Gin laced cocktail recipes for a boozy Sunday

Hard liquor on a weekend is surely something that has its own appeal but everybody loves the exquisite flavour of a mean cocktail. The versatile essence of cocktails not only refreshes from within but can also lift up the spirits with its superfluous blend. When it comes to cocktails, Gin is that reigning champ of summers that can be blended with almost any drink, therefore deserves a place in every home bar. If you are still looking for the perfect cocktail recipe to whip up this weekend, then here take a look at some delectable cocktails from Andaz Delhi's Head Mixologist- Jitender Semwal.

1. Kerala Lady

Ingredients

50 ml Cardamom & Vanilla gin

25 ml Pineapple syrup

15 ml Lemon juice

1 whole Egg white

Garnish Sliced rose petals

Steps

Add all ingredients into a shaker and dry-shake (no ice).

Add ice and shake again.

Double strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with sliced rose petals.

2. Blushing Spiritz

Ingredients

Pink Pepper Gin - 50ml

Watermelon Syrup - 25ml

Sparkling Wine - 25ml

Sepoy Indian Tonic Water - 50ml

Garnish - Edible Flower

Steps

Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Add gin to it.

Add syrup and mix it well.

Top with sparkling wine and then tonic water.

Garnish with edible flower

3. House Martini

Ingredients

60 ml - Delhi’s fire gin

15ml - Spiced wine syrup

2 dash - Delhi’s fire tincture

Garnish - Lemon discard

Steps

Add gin, syrup & tincture into a mixing glass with ice.

Stir until well chilled.

Strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with lemon peel (squeeze the peel oil over the drink)

4.Imli Fizz

Ingredients

50ml Ginger gin

20ml Tamarind syrup

25ml Lemon juice

1 whole egg white

Top up with soda

Garnish Black pepper

Steps

Add ginger gin, lemon juice, tamarind syrup & egg white into a shaker and dry-shake (no ice)

Add ice and shake again

Double strain into a collins glass over fresh ice

Now top up with soda

Garnish with crushed black pepper

