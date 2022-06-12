4 Incredible Gin laced cocktail recipes for a boozy Sunday
If you are still looking for the perfect cocktail recipe to whip up this weekend, then here take a look at some delectable cocktails from Andaz Delhi's Head Mixologist- Jitender Semwal.
Hard liquor on a weekend is surely something that has its own appeal but everybody loves the exquisite flavour of a mean cocktail. The versatile essence of cocktails not only refreshes from within but can also lift up the spirits with its superfluous blend. When it comes to cocktails, Gin is that reigning champ of summers that can be blended with almost any drink, therefore deserves a place in every home bar. If you are still looking for the perfect cocktail recipe to whip up this weekend, then here take a look at some delectable cocktails from Andaz Delhi's Head Mixologist- Jitender Semwal.
1. Kerala Lady
Ingredients
- 50 ml Cardamom & Vanilla gin
- 25 ml Pineapple syrup
- 15 ml Lemon juice
- 1 whole Egg white
- Garnish Sliced rose petals
Steps
- Add all ingredients into a shaker and dry-shake (no ice).
- Add ice and shake again.
- Double strain into a martini glass.
- Garnish with sliced rose petals.
2. Blushing Spiritz
Ingredients
- Pink Pepper Gin - 50ml
- Watermelon Syrup - 25ml
- Sparkling Wine - 25ml
- Sepoy Indian Tonic Water - 50ml
- Garnish - Edible Flower
Steps
- Fill the glass with ice cubes.
- Add gin to it.
- Add syrup and mix it well.
- Top with sparkling wine and then tonic water.
- Garnish with edible flower
3. House Martini
Ingredients
- 60 ml - Delhi’s fire gin
- 15ml - Spiced wine syrup
- 2 dash - Delhi’s fire tincture
- Garnish - Lemon discard
Steps
- Add gin, syrup & tincture into a mixing glass with ice.
- Stir until well chilled.
- Strain into a martini glass.
- Garnish with lemon peel (squeeze the peel oil over the drink)
4.Imli Fizz
Ingredients
- 50ml Ginger gin
- 20ml Tamarind syrup
- 25ml Lemon juice
- 1 whole egg white
- Top up with soda
- Garnish Black pepper
Steps
- Add ginger gin, lemon juice, tamarind syrup & egg white into a shaker and dry-shake (no ice)
- Add ice and shake again
- Double strain into a collins glass over fresh ice
- Now top up with soda
- Garnish with crushed black pepper
