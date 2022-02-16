4 Interesting things to do in Delhi for free

Delhi is a city that never ceases to amaze. Within the city limits, there are three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The city offers a wide range of entertainment options, as well as numerous weekend getaway options and interesting shopping opportunities. Everything about Delhi is amusing and cool, from its deep-rooted history to its wonderful religious sites, and from the delicious food served at various locations to the grand festival celebrations.

Here, we suggest you 4 best free things to do in the city.

1. Listen to qawwalis at Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah

This shrine of Nizam-ud-Din Auliya embarks on a mesmerizing journey of soulful Qawwali performances under the night sky every Thursday evening. The atmosphere here is electrifyingly enchanting these days, having experienced some of the most well-known performers, including Wadali and the Sabri brothers.

2. Have langar at Bangla Sahib

This free meal served with love is a speciality not to be missed and is one of the most satisfying experiences in Delhi. The langar at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 3–4 p.m., then resumes at 7 p.m. and lasts until 10–11 p.m. The holy place serves food to 10,000 people daily as a part of their belief in Kar Seva. You can relax and rejuvenate your soul in the serenity of this place.

3. Meditation at The Lotus Temple

The temple, which is said to have pin-drop silence and was built to find inner peace, is a serene place to be. The building was not built on the basis of any religious belief, but rather to bring people from all walks of life together. Even though Delhi is not short on religious monuments, this magnificent Bahai structure provides well-planned and well-designed moments of meditation and solitude. This monument's beauty and charm are a wonderful addition to one's senses!

4. Visit Lodhi Garden

The Lodhi Gardens are a lush venue for a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of the busy city, and are an ideal destination for a relaxing stroll right in the heart of New Delhi. The gardens, which are popular with locals, especially the city's lovebirds, feature a pond, tomb, cycling paths, and a variety of small monuments to explore for free.

So, why wait any longer? Make a plan today. Make plans to visit Delhi and have the time of your life.

Also Read: 4 Surreal shopping markets in Haridwar you must visit