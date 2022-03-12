4 Japanese snacks you must try at least once in your life

You may have savoured the more popular Japanese dishes such as delectable sushi or soul-soothing ramen. However, if you truly adore food from this land, then you must acquaint yourself with the routine food that is a staple in homes in Japan. They do enjoy a myriad of snacks and sweet treats that they make at home such as Onigiri, Dorayaki and even Matcha laced homemade chocolates. So, today, we help you explore some of these exciting dishes.

Onigiri or Japanese Rice Balls

This is a 3-ingredient dish that you can whip up in a very short period of time. Onigiri are essentially Japanese rice balls that are wholesome and non-spicy, which makes them a neat snack for hungry kids or adults who wish to avoid food with a lot of spices in them. Here's a look at the recipe-

Dorayaki or red bean paste sandwich

Imagine a pancake sandwich that is filled with a delicious stuffing of red bean paste, and you have the Dorayaki. If you're curious about the name of this dish, you should know that 'Dora' means gong and 'yaki' means fried or cooked, which explains the preparation aspect of this dish. This dish is incidentally also the one that cartoon character Doraemon loves and tries to get its hands on all the time.

Hokkaido Potato Mochi a chewy snack

Potato mochi are basically Potato Rice Cakes that are celebrated as one of the most loved traditional Hokkaido snacks. When it comes to the taste, they are coated with sweetish soy glaze and the texture of this dish is chewy. You can savour it without the wrap of a Nori seaweed sheet. But if available, you can add it for a bit of piquant flavor and élan.

Matcha Nama Choco or Green Tea Chocolates

The closest thing to these Matcha Nama Choco is gourmet green tea chocolates. But they are in reality a Green Tea Fudge-like treat that your kids shall love. You shall need ingredients like white chocolate, whipping cream and matcha powder to make this at home. Fairly easy to cook up, this shall melt in your mouth.

