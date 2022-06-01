4 Leftover chicken recipes you must try at home

There is a strong reason why chicken is one of the most loved food staples in India! It is a great source of protein, filling, wholesome and you can tweak the flavours as per your liking and can still have a nourishing meal. Due to such great reasons, chicken has become a staple that is found in almost everyone’s pantry or refrigerator. Whether your fridge is packed with an excess of raw chicken or you got some leftovers from the last night's meal, there are plenty of ways to recook chicken in a delicious yet hearty way. If you want to convert your leftover chicken into an easy and sumptuous meal, then look no further. Here we bring you some nifty recipes that you can whip up with leftover chicken in just a few minutes.

Chicken noodle soup

Ingredients required

2 cups shredded chicken

4 cups chicken broth

2 bay leaves

4-5 cloves of garlic (chopped)

1 tablespoon butter

50 grams carrots (sliced)

50 grams celery stalks (sliced)

1 onion (chopped)

1 cup boiled noodles

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Coriander leaves (chopped)

Method

Take a pan and add some oil to it and stir fry the shredded chicken for at least 5 minutes.

Once done, remove the chicken from the pan and add a tablespoon of butter, bay leaves, and garlic cloves and stir fry onion, carrot and celery stalks in it. Now, add the salt and pepper and mix well.

Add the chicken broth, stir-fried chicken and noodles in it and let it simmer until a thick consistency is obtained.

Relish hot with the topping of coriander leaves.

Chicken sandwich

Ingredients required

5-6 cloves of garlic (chopped)

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups shredded chicken

50 grams carrot (chopped)

50 grams of mushrooms (chopped)

50 grams corn (boiled)

2 piece multigrain bread

Method

Take a pan and heat olive oil in it. Once done, toss in garlic, carrots, mushrooms and corns in it and stir fry for 2 minutes. Sprinkle salt and pepper, mix shredded chicken in it and let it aside.

Now, heat the multigrain bread in a pan and fill in this mixture between the two pieces of the bread and enjoy with a dip of your liking.

Chicken curry

Ingredients required

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil

1 onion (chopped)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

2 teaspoon curry powder

½ cup curd

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 cups chicken (sliced or shredded)

50 grams of chopped coriander leaves

Method

Take a skillet and add olive oil to it. Now, sauté the onion in it until it turns into dark brown colour. Add the curry powder, salt and pepper and cook on both high and low flame until you can smell the aroma.

Add the yoghurt and tomatoes to the mixture and cook for another 3 minutes. Now, add a glass of water and allow the curry to boil once.

Add the shredded chicken, mix it well and let it soak in the puree for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the flame, sprinkle chopped coriander leaves over the curry and serve hot with rice or chapati.

Kale, spinach and chicken salad

Ingredients required

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

Olives (finely chopped)

3 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cups shredded chicken breast

2 teaspoon mayonnaise

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

30 grams kale (chopped)

30 grams spinach (chopped)

Method

Take a bowl and add kale, spinach, onion, tomatoes and olives in it and mix well.

Now, add the shredded chicken to the bowl and sprinkle the salt, pepper, lemon juice, mayonnaise and olive oil over it and mix really well. Let it soak for about 2 minutes and serve.

