4 Lip smacking and SIMPLE Sabudana recipes to try at home

Sabudana is a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can be used in many dishes and is light on the stomach. Here are 4 easy recipes that can be made using Sabudana.

Sabudana also known as sago or tapioca pearls, is a healthy ingredient which is packed with nutrients. It is rich in carbohydrates and is often consumed during religious fasting days. These are extracted from tapioca roots and look like translucent little balls.

It is a multifaceted ingredient that can be cooked in a variety of ways to prepare delicious and light-on-the-stomach dishes. Be it kheer, kebabs, khichdi or tikkis. Here are 4 such lip-smacking recipes that can be made from Sabudana.

Sabudana Khichdi

Mix some soaked Sabudana with boiled potatoes, grated ginger and finely chopped green chillies and onions. Season it with some salt, red chilli powder and lime juice. Garnish with coriander leaves and your delicious Sabudana khichdi is ready.

Sabudana Vada

To make this perfect and guilt-free evening snack, simply mix soaked Sabudana with roasted peanuts, chopped green chillies, chopped onions, boiled and mashed potatoes. Add some red chilli powder and salt and shape this mix into small tikkis and fry these in oil.

Sabudana Kheer

For this dish, take 1 cup milk in a pan and add the soaked Sabudana. Add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron. Cook it on medium heat and keep stirring it for 5 minutes to avoid burning. Serve hot.

Sabudana Chivda

Lightly fry the Sabudana in oil along with some peanuts, cashews and raisins. In a bowl, add these fried nuts and Sabudana and season it with some salt, red chilli powder and a pinch of powdered sugar. Mix well and store in an airtight container.

