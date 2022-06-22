4 Lip-smacking Gujarati snack recipes you must try at home

Gujarat is a land that offers a melange of flavours and the delicacies are a haven for vegetarians. The culinary affair of Gujarat uses everyday veggies and mild spices that will make you lick your fingers. You must have heard about varied delicacies like Gujarati Kadhi, Dal dhokli and undhiyo but that’s not it. Gujarati cuisine also holds a fair share of spicy and tangy snacks that are equally delectable. Right from fluffy dhoklas to soft khandvis- discover rich exquisite flavours of Gujarati snack recipes and make your tea time delightful. Here are 4 lip-smacking Gujarati snacks recipes that can be easily prepared at home.

Faraali Pattice

Ingredients required

4 potatoes (boiled and grated)

¼ cup coconut (grated)

1 tablespoon cashews (chopped)

1 tablespoon peanut (chopped)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Coriander leaves, chopped

Salt as per the taste

Oil to deep fry

Method

Take a bowl and mix together coconut, sugar, cashews, peanuts, ginger-green chilli paste, salt, lemon juice and chopped coriander.

Take another bowl and mix potatoes and salt together.

Start making small round dumplings from the potato mixture and fill them with the filling from the first bowl.

Deep fry until crisp

Serve hot with a side of green chutney.

Shrikhand

Ingredients required

1 Cup dahi

2 teaspoon sugar, powdered

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Method

Take a cloth strainer and strain the excess water from the dahi.

Take a bowl add sugar, and cardamom powder in it and mix well.

Refrigerate for 2 hours and serve chilled.

Handvo

Ingredients required

1 bottle gourd (grated)

Coriander (chopped)

3-4 green chillies (finely chopped)

3 cups buttermilk

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon urad dal

1 teaspoon channa dal

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

3 tablespoon oil

Salt as per the taste

100 grams of rice flour

100 grams of yellow moong dal flour

Method

Take a big vessel and add buttermilk to it. Mix salt, soda, rice and dal flour and keep it aside for 6-7 hours.

Now, take a pan and heat oil in it. Let the chana dal, urad dal, cumin seeds and mustard seeds splutter and pour into the batter.

Mix the batter well and cook in a preheated oven at 280C for 10 minutes.

Slice and serve.

Fafda

Ingredients required

250 grams besan

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon ajwain

¼ teaspoon haldi

1 tablespoon oil

Salt as per the taste

Oil for frying

Water

Method

Take a bowl and add besan, soda, Ajwain, haldi and salt together. Add water and knead a soft dough.

Now, grease a surface and roll out the dough on it.

Cut it into long strips and fry until crisp.

