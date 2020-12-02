4 LIP SMACKING recipes to make restaurant style food easily at home

Who doesn’t want restaurant style food at home? Here are some foolproof recipes that will give you the same exquisite taste as you would get at a restaurant, at home.

We all love going out and eating at our favourite restaurant. Gorging on the delicious dishes and eating to our heart’s content. But there is a reason why the food at restaurants tastes a certain way. There is an inexplicable taste and flavour which is often hard to achieve while cooking at home.

Whether it's the cooking method, the ingredients or the plating, restaurant food is scrumptious, mouth-watering and delectable. There are tricks to make such delicious food at home too. Here are 4 recipes that guarantee the same flawless restaurant taste.

Hakka Noodles

Boil the noodles and keep aside. In a wok, add chilli oil, sliced onions, julienned capsicum, carrots and cabbage. Season with some salt and pepper. Add vinegar, chilli sauce and soy sauce and the noodles. Mix well and serve.

Spinach soup

Wash the spinach leaves and in a pan boil some water and then cook the leaves for 2-3 minutes and strain. In a pan, add chopped garlic and onions in oil. Add the boiled spinach and some salt and pepper. After 2 minutes, blend this mixture to achieve a smooth consistency and cook it for 3 minutes in a pan with some milk to thicken it. Serve hot.

White sauce pasta

Boil the pasta and keep aside. In a pan, take 2 cups of milk and season it with salt, pepper and a bay leaf. Strain it after it comes to a boil. In another pan, saute red and yellow and bell peppers, some corn and some onions in butter. To this, add salt, black pepper, oregano and chilli flakes. In this add the milk and some all-purpose flour to thicken the sauce. Add the pasta and mix well.

Crispy Chilli Potatoes

Slice the potatoes and coat them in a mixture of cornflour, refined flour, salt and chilli powder. Fry them in oil and keep aside. In a wok, add chopped garlic, sliced onions, sesame seeds in oil. Add soy sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, salt and tomato ketchup. Add some honey and cornflour mixed with water to thicken the mixture. Add the fried potatoes and mix well.

Credits :Pexels

