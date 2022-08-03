4 Little known places in Andaman and Nicobar islands you must visit on your next vacation

Crystal clear water, golden sand beaches, chilled breeze gushes face and hair, thrilling water adventurers and delicious seafood- Is there any reason to miss out on a trip to Andaman and Nicobar islands for a super refreshing escape? We are quite sure of your nods! This union territory of India holds a cluster of varied islands that are perfect for a soothing getaway. All the credit goes to the crystal clear water this place provides, you can catch the glimpse of an amazing and unspoiled aquatic life over here. Apart from flora and fauna, you can witness varied untapped places which hold rich cultural and historical significance. Here we bring you a list of some lesser-known places in the Andaman and Nicobar islands that are equally beautiful and should be added to your bucket list.

Cinque Island

Situated in the Northern area of Duncan passage, this stunning destination in the archipelago is unexplored and makes you feel like you have landed in mini Mauritius. With a distance of 39 km from Port Blair, this Island has a fine sand texture along with rare corals. This island is quite prominent for its underwater activities like snorkelling and scuba diving and holds an abundance of exotic marine creatures like sea anemones, starfishes, crocodiles, corals, water snakes, turtles, and many fish as well. What makes this island stand out is its cushiony sandy shores and stunning sunset view.

Samudrika Marine Museum

Located near the teal house at Port Blair, Samudrika Naval Marine Museum is also known as the Fisheries Museum. You will find varied historic and contemporary elements and information on the ecosystem, plants, animals, tribal communities and marine life. The island is divided into 5 rooms and every room is showcasing an unalike aspect of the island.

Sri Vetrimalai Murugan Temple

We all associate the land of Andaman and Nicobar with beaches and water sports. But the place is also steeped in holy beauty that will provide you with surreal views while enlightening your soul. Situated in Port Blair, Sri Vetrimalai Murugan Temple celebrates Lord Muruga, the son of Lord Siva. Beautiful and intricate Dravidian-style architecture and ancient paintings that you will unravel at this temple will definitely leave you awestruck. Built in 1926, this is one of the pristine places that you should never miss out on.

Ross and Smith Island

Also known as the twin islands because both of them are unified by a sand bar, Ross and Smith Island will leave you spellbound with its beauty. A Marine Sanctuary will also be found on the island where you can spot beautiful coral reefs and rich underwater species. Enclosed by beautiful tropical forests, this island is one of the most preferred places for trekking and trail hiking.

Do visit these unexplored hidden gems whenever you plan a trip to Andaman and Nicobar Island and do let us know which one is your favourite.

