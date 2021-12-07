4 Locations in Rajasthan where you can have an intimate wedding

It’s time when the big fat Indian weddings are shifting towards something more intimate. Hundreds of guests have now been restricted to a select few. People, now, want to keep their marriage a private affair and not something that they would want to boast of. Take, for example, the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding. This high-profile wedding has been kept a secret, or, at least, no official announcement has been made about it yet.

This dreamy wedding might make people want to do a similar intimate wedding in Rajasthan. The trend, therefore, calls for places that are less explored and are still both extravagant and luxurious.

Here are 4 locations where you can have an intimate wedding.

Udai Kothi, Udaipur

This white beauty is a perfect destination for people looking forward to an intimate wedding experience. Located in Udaipur, the palace promises you luxury, comfort, and warmth. The place can accommodate between 10 and 200 guests. So, if you are looking for this awesome threesome, Udai Kothi is the best fit for you.

Fort Kherjala, Jodhpur

If you are looking for a truly intimate wedding, Fort Kherjala in Udaipur is your heaven. Treat your guests to a royal experience and they will go back wondering what a magical experience they have witnessed. Not to mention, even the bride and groom wouldn’t feel anything less than a prince and princess.

Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur

If ambiance, royal interior, and good food top your priority list for selecting a location for your intimate wedding, Jai Mahal Palace is here to save the day for you. The magnificent location will enhance your experience of hosting a grand wedding and will help you remember the day for life. If your budget allows you to go a bit over the top, this place will best suit your checklist.

The Fort Pokhran- A Heritage Hotel, Jaisalmer

Located at Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highway, this luxurious hotel speaks of nothing but royalty. This grand hotel makes sure to make your wedding a dreamy one and there are absolutely no regrets left. Enjoy your day to the fullest by having a fort cum hotel all by yourself and imagine yourself as a king and queen for the day. Click pictures with a background that will add to the charm of your beauty and will make people turn blue out of jealousy.

Also Read: Visit these markets in Agra to satisfy the shopaholic in you