4 Low-calorie Diwali sweet recipes that you must definitely cook at home

Diwali is around the corner and the festive spirits have already spread across the people and in the market. While this auspicious festival is approaching us, we all get busy prepping up the home and start stuffing our stomachs with endless sweets and snacks during Diwali parties and get-togethers. But if you are worried that Diwali delicacies are going to hamper your health goals, then fret not! Here we bring you a bunch of low-calorie mithais that can effortlessly be prepared in just a few minutes, amp up the festive quotient without taking a toll on your health and fitness. Read on to get the recipes and get ready to whip up these 4 Low-calorie Diwali sweet recipes.

1. Walnut Barfi