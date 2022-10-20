4 Low-calorie Diwali sweet recipes that you must definitely cook at home
Diwali is around the corner and the festive spirits have already spread across the people and in the market. While this auspicious festival is approaching us, we all get busy prepping up the home and start stuffing our stomachs with endless sweets and snacks during Diwali parties and get-togethers. But if you are worried that Diwali delicacies are going to hamper your health goals, then fret not! Here we bring you a bunch of low-calorie mithais that can effortlessly be prepared in just a few minutes, amp up the festive quotient without taking a toll on your health and fitness. Read on to get the recipes and get ready to whip up these 4 Low-calorie Diwali sweet recipes.
1. Walnut Barfi
Ingredients required
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1/2 kg khoya
- 1 cup jaggery powder
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- Ghee
Method
- Take a pan and stir fry khoya in it for 7-8 minutes.
- Add jaggery and mix it well.
- Meanwhile, take a blender and blend the walnuts in it until a coarse powder is obtained.
- Now, add the almond paste, and green cardamom powder to the khoya mixture and let it cook for a while.
- Grease a plate with some oil and make a square barfi-like shape from the cooked mixture.
- Lay down on the greased plate and allow it to refrigerate.
2. Anjeer mousse
Ingredients required
- 1 cup anjeer, (soaked in water)
- 1/2 teaspoon dalchini (cinnamon)
- 1/2 cup milk powder
- Walnuts, chopped
- 2 tablespoon cocoa powder
- Nuts or fruits, chopped
Method
- Take a pan and add anjeer in it and cook it until it becomes all tender.
- Once done, take the pan off the heat and add cinnamon, milk and cocoa powder in it.
- Now, blend this in a blender.
- Serve with the garnishing of chopped nuts and fruits and serve chilled.
3. Oats phirni
Ingredients required
- 5 cups skimmed milk
- 60 grams of rice (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
- 1 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 cup jaggery powder
- 1 cup oats
- 2 tablespoons pista, chopped
- 10 almonds, chopped
Method
- Take a utensil and add oats and rice in it and let it boil.
- Keep the heat on low and let it cook until all become a blended mass. Add the jaggery powder and shut off the heat and add the cardamom powder in it.
- Now, add the chopped pista and almonds in it and serve.
4. Flaxseed laddoo
Ingredients required
- 400 grams of whole wheat flour
- 1 cup flax seed powder
- 1 cup mixed nuts, chopped
- Jaggery powder as per the preference
- 1/2 cup ghee
- Flax seeds, roasted
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Method
- Take a skillet and roast the whole wheat flour in it. Stir continuously to avoid any burning.
- Once done, keep it aside to cool.
- Now, add the sugar, cardamom powder and nuts along with ghee and mix well.
- Now, take some ghee on your palms and rub well and start making small laddoo-like shapes from the mixture.
- Serve.
