4 Luxurious celebrity home kitchen ideas that will instantly transform your space

Are you a first-time homeowner or in the midst of a home renovation and seeking inspiration to create a kitchen worthy of being showcased? Don't worry, you've come to the right page because we're taking you inside the cooking spaces of some of Bollywood’s biggest stars to get you started.

Scroll down to have a look at the kitchen spaces of these 4 B-Town celebrities.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia's kitchen is entirely white, with modular furniture, wood racks, and tiled walls. Some bright colours have been added to the area to make it livelier. Teal cabinets, deep blue and white floors, for example, wonderfully blend both vivid colours and white tones. For a space like Mumbai, this modular kitchen is high on storage with loft spaces and a few open shelves peppered all over.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Nick Jonas have kept their kitchen space in the same white and ivory colour scheme as their living room. Priyanka Chopra is shown in a photo with white kitchen cabinets and a cream-coloured counter area, which she published on Instagram. The creative wall in front of the kitchen, which features black and white images of the city and an adorable illustration of Chopra's family, is one of the kitchen's attractions.

3. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Her open kitchen has a modern design with smooth granite worktops, frosted glass cabinets, and modular furniture. The room is made warm by chestnut brown accents and a plethora of glass windows and doors.

4. Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha's kitchen features a white built-in wall as well as relaxing pastel and whimsical accessories. The kitchen décor is elevated with black chairs, grey carpeting, and a sliding glass door. She's also perfected the use of neon light to convey the famous slogan "To infinity and beyond." This unusual section features a built-in wall console and two black high chairs, providing a cosy bar area.

These are without a doubt the most modern, stylish, elite, and beautiful kitchens to be inspired by these celebrities. Tell us in the comment section below which one is your favourite.

Also Read: Best kitchen sinks in India: Here is a cue to upgrade your kitchen and manage the counter space