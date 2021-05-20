4 Mango mocktail recipes shared by Chef Sanjyot Keer to get refreshed in Summers

The days of scorching heat have finally arrived, so we need to keep ourselves cool, refreshed and hydrated. So, here are 4 mango mocktail recipes exclusively shared by Chef Sanjyot Keer.

Mango, the king of fruits, is the only reason why we look forward to the summer season. This fruit is sweet, delicious and refreshing to have. It can also be added to different mocktails, ice creams and desserts. Along with ripe mangoes, raw mangoes with their tangy taste give a different satisfaction to our taste buds. Mangoes don’t only taste awesome, but it comes with many health benefits as well. So, here are some easy mango mocktail recipes shared by Chef Sanjyot Keer to get refreshed with the goodness of “Aam”.

Mango squash

Prep time: 10 - 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15-18 minutes

Serves: 2-litre squash

Ingredients:

Ripe mango puree 1 kg (will take around 8-10 nos. of mango)

Sugar 750 gm

Water 1 litre

Citric acid 1 tbsp

Salt ½ tsp

Method:

1-Let’s start by first removing the pulp from mangoes. We require around 1 kg of fresh mango pulp, so you can adjust the quantities of mango accordingly. Wash the mangoes well and cut the side to scoop out the flesh, also to avoid any wastage squeeze the seed as well with hands.

2-Transfer the flesh in a grinding jar and blend into a fine puree.

3-Set a wok on medium heat, add sugar and water, mix and dissolve the sugar, as soon as the sugar dissolves in water, add citric acid or you can also add lemon juice.

3-Stir and cook until the syrup comes to one string consistency, to check, dip the spatula in the syrup and let the syrup rest for 30 seconds, then check by pinching between your thumb and index finger, you’ll see one string being formed, if it doesn’t cook it for little longer.

4-Once you get the one string consistency, switch off the flame and add the fresh mango puree and salt, whisk well and pass it through a sieve, your fresh homemade mango squash is ready. Keep aside and transfer in a well-sterilized glass bottle, close the bottle cap or lid lightly and re-sterilize by submerging in hot water for few seconds in order to increase its shelf life.

5-Allow it cool down to room temperature and it can be stored in the fridge for 1-2 months.

As the mango squash is ready, you can make several beverages using this as a base.

Mango juice

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Mango squash

Water 100 ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients well, serve chilled.

Mango black tea

For Black tea concentrate Ingredients: Water 1 litre Black tea powder 1.5 tbsp Mango squash Method 1-Set water in a stock pot, bring to a simmer and add black tea powder, simmer for few minutes. 2-Strain the black tea, and cool down to room temperature, once cooled down, chill in the refrigerator to make mocktails. For mango black tea Ingredients: Ice cubes Mango squash Salt a pinch Lemon juice 1 tsp Mint leaves Black tea concentrate (80 ml + 50 ml) Garnish Lemon slices Ice cubes Mango slices Fresh mint Method 1-In a shaker or any jar, add ice cubes, mango squash, salt a pinch, lemon juice, some mint leaves and 80 ml black tea concentrate, shake well and serve in a glass full of ice. Fill half of the glass and top it with remaining black tea concentrate and garnish with fresh mint leaves, mango slices and some lemon slices. Serve immediately. Mango milkshake Ingredients Mango squash Ice cubes Milk Garnish: Vanilla ice-cream, Chopped mangoes Method 1-Add all the ingredients in a blending jar and blend fine to make milkshake, pour in a glass and serve chilled with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some chopped mangoes. Also Read: 6 Healthy recipes of mushrooms to boost immunity and increase Vitamin D level

