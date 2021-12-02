4 Mochi recipes to make Japanese rice cake desserts at home

If you have a sweet tooth and love experimenting with new dishes in your kitchen, then perhaps you’d like to try your hand at making mochi. Essentially a Japanese sweet rice cake, it can be made with lots of diverse fillings to suit your palate. Although it is conventionally made from mochiko (a glutinous rice flour) it can also been made from locally available sweet rice flour. It is usually filled with red bean paste that is sweet in flavor, however, it can be made with several variants.

While mochi is traditionally sweet and chewy, culinary experts have now transformed the cooking style into various dishes. Right from mochi ice cream to donuts and waffles, the sky is the limit to your creativity when cooking this dessert. Today, we bring you over 4 different recipes to make sweet mochi in your kitchen.

Fruit Daifuku Mochi

Originally this dish was made simply without any added colours or flavors apart from the sweetish tinge in the rice. However, today you can prepare fruit daifuku mochi as a healtheir variant with any of the available fruits you can get your hands on.Right from strawberries and kiwis to oranges, take your pick when cooking up this stunning dessert.

Chewy Mochi Donuts

These recipes call for red bean paste, so you should know that adzuki bean paste is actually a paste of rajma beans that are commonly used in Indian cuisine. Whether you’re a fan of fried donuts made from flavored mochi or Chocolate and chestnut cream mochi dessert, these recipes have you sorted.

Mochi Ice Cream

While the sweet rice cakes are delightful treats by themselves, adding ice cream as the filling can make them exceptional. Take a look at a recipe that lets you whip up mochi ice cream in just a couple of minutes.

Mochi Waffles laced with condensed milk

While waffles are usually very crunchy on the outside and mildly soft from the inside, mochi waffles tend to have a bit of a bite to them. Although this recipe makes a classic mochi waffle that is sweetened with Ube condensed milk, you can replace the ingredient with a condensed milk by other brands. You may even go on to add color or flavors to your waffles as you please.

Try some of these dishes out the next time you’re in the mood to whip up a fancy dessert with almost no time at all!

