4 Monsoon recipes to try at home this rainy season to get your taste buds dancing

Who doesn't love rain? After all, everything around us turns green and attractive. While it rains outside, the monsoon season provides a welcome break from the summer heat and an opportunity to test out new recipes at home. In any other season, eating fried and spicy food is a crime, but pakoras, chaat, and samosas are the season's charms.

To make you drool over the season, Meetha by Radisson has come up with a list of monsoon recipes curated by Chef Raghvendra, to let you indulge in those delectable monsoon pleasures.

1. Chinese Samosa

Ingredients

Noodles Half Kg

Cabbage 250 Grams

Yellow Bell Pepper 100 Grams

Green capsicum 100 grams

Carrot 250 Grams

Beans 100 Grams

Spice masala

Maida 1 kg

200 Grams Ghee

Salt 25 Grams

Oil to Fry

Tomato Ketchup

Green chili sauce

Red chili sauce

Soya Sauce

Method

-To make filling Put oil in a pan add cabbage, Carrot, Beans, yellow Bell pepper sauté till 10 mins.

-Add Boiled Noodles to the pan. Then add Tomato ketchup, green and red Chilli sauce, soya Sauce and salt as per taste and saute till 5mins and your filling for Chinese Samosa is ready.

-Take 1 kg Maida add melted ghee 200 Grams and 250 Grams water and make a soft dough.

-Make Samosa shape cones add filling and fry 12 to 15 minutes on medium flame. And your yummy Chinese Samosa is ready to serve.

2. Corn Mutter Ki Chaat

Ingredients

Boiled American Corn 250 Grams

Boiled Green Peas 200 Grams

Small Cubes of Paneer 100 Grams

Green Chutney

Sweet Chutney

Barik Sev

Chaat Masala

Coriander

Red Chilli Powder

Salt

Method

- Boil Corn and Mutter. Fry Panner cubes in a pan for 5mins without oil. Add mix all three ingredients.

- Add Red Chilli powder, Chaat Masala, Green Chutney, Sweet Chutney, Salt.

- Garnish with coriander. Your Corn Mutter Chaat is ready to serve.

3. Laung Latika

Ingredients

Maida half Kg

Ghee 100 grams

Water 150 ML

Mawa 300 grams

Sugar 1 kg

Chironji 50 Grams

Almond 50 Grams

Pista 50 Grams

Elaichi Powder

Method

- Melt 100 Grams Ghee in a pan. Once it melts Add it to half kg Maida and add 150 ml Water. Make a dough.

- Now to make filling, take Mawa and add Ealichi powder, Pista, Almonds Chironji.

- To make sugar syrup take 1 kg sugar add 300ml water and put it on medium flame till it boils.

- Make round shape of the dough and fill it with the dry fruit filling that we prepared.

- Fry it in Desi Ghee on slow flame for 12mins to 15mins.

- After it turns brown dip it in sugar syrup for 5 to 7mins. And your delicious Laung Latika is ready to serve.

4. Imarti Recipe

Ingredients

Udad dal half kg

Desi Ghee one Litre

One Kg Sugar

Saffron 1 Gram

Peshawari Pista 50 Grams

Almond 50 Grams

One Slice Chandi warak

Method

- Soak half kg Urad Dal for an hour.

- Put one litre Ghee in a small Pan and heat it on slow flame.

- Stain the soaked Urad Dal and Make a smooth paste in the mixture. Take it out on a plate and spread it with your palm for 2 to 3mins.

- Add warm water to Saffron and add it to the plate and mix well.

- Take this mixture in a white Jalebi cloth. And Make Imarti shape in a pan of ghee. Let it fry on medium flame for 5 to 6min.

- To make sugar syrup Take one kg of sugar and 300ml of water and boil it on slow flame for 8 to 10mins.

- After Frying the Imarti, put it in sugar syrup for 2 to 4mins.

- Garnish your Imarti with Almond, Pista and chandi Warak. And your delicious Imarti Is ready to eat.

