4 of the most delicious breakfast dishes you can taste in Assam

It feels like people in Assam righteously follow the thread of “a good breakfast is a good start of the day.” Breakfast in Assam is a perfect amalgamation of flavour and nutrition. Rice, being the most favourite staple of Assamese is utilised in multiple creative ways to make the most important meal of the day hale and hearty. The breakfast dishes served in Assam are not only filling but also have a unique zest because of the blend of local aromatic herbs, natural spices, and fresh vegetables that will make your buds go wow!

Here we bring you the list of the 4 most delightful breakfast picks from the Assamese cuisine.

1. Tekeli Pitha

Tekeli Pitha is basically rice flour cakes that are prepared with the filling of jaggery and grated coconut. The batter mix well and further steamed to keep the overall dish health-friendly. Local aromatic ingredients affix a unique flavour to it and its preparation process makes it a powerhouse of multiple nutrients. This dish is usually paired with a cup of tea to enjoy a wholesome and complete breakfast.

2. Kholasapori Pitha

Also called Hazarmukhi pitha, this dish looks like crepes! Prepared with rice and other household staples like onion, carrots and mustard oil, this dish will give you the much-needed dose of morning energy.

3. Aloo pitika

Another dish that can be on your list is Aloo pitika. It is an extremely simple yet flavorful dish that is prepared with boiled mashed potatoes. Assamese call this dish their comfort food as it can easily be prepared in just a few minutes and showcase unique Assamese touch. To give it a unique flavour, mashed potatoes are further cooked in mustard oil with onions, green chilli, coriander, and salt. It is generally served with rice and sometimes natives consumed it as a side dish.

4. Jol pan

Jol pan is the traditional breakfast of Assamese. It is a combination of rice, chira, and puffed rice and is generally consumed with curd, cream and jaggery. This meal is considered the heartiest meal as all the ingredients used in the preparation is quite healthy. It can be prepared easily and is an incredible dish to start your day with.

Rich aromas and a beautiful blend of local flavours are what you can expect when you head to try the breakfast dishes in Assam. Try these above-mentioned dishes from the state to keep yourself satisfied until your next meal.

