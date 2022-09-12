Portuguese cuisine is renowned for its delectable food, particularly desserts. Here, a meal will not be done successfully without a tasty Portuguese dessert because of the fact that the region is very well known for its pastries and desserts. You won't be able to prioritize what to eat and what to avoid eating here. The majority of Portuguese desserts are egg-based and heavily flavoured with custard, but chocolatey and fruit-based desserts are certainly common as well! There is something for everyone among these delicacies, which can be found in most, if not all, dessert stores in Portugal. Here we bring you 4 mouth-watering desserts to enjoy when visiting Portugal.

1. Pastel de Nata If you ever decide to travel to Portugal, you should definitely keep the pastéis de nata on your radar as it has been deemed the nation's greatest culinary achievement. Pastel de nata are egg tart pastries, despite the fact that they resemble a cross between a custard tart and a cake. The interior is creamy and smooth, while the exterior is crusty and flaky. 2. Bolo Rei The Bolo Rei, also known as the "King Cake," is a traditional Christmas dessert that you'll find as a must-have in any Portuguese household. It is shaped like a crown and is made of fluffy white dough that is combined with raisins, dried fruits, and candied fruit. The best thing about Bolo Rei is how light it is; it isn't dense like a classic English dessert or Christmas cake and has a more delicately flavoured sweetness to it.

Arroz Doce Undoubtedly a beloved Portuguese sweet, arroz doce is a rice pudding cooked of rice, sugar, egg, milk, and salt that has become a well-known dish all over the world. With whole milk that has been citrus-infused, it is prepared risotto-style. The fact that this dessert is cooked all across the nation with or without dried fruits but always dusted with cinnamon in all the variations of the sweet dessert.