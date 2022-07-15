4 Mouth-watering Kashmiri recipes you can make at home to satiate your cravings

Exactly like its scenic beauty, the culinary fare of Kashmir is also blissful. The Kashmiri dishes are immersed in traditions and varied cooking styles and therefore come out to be aromatic and delightful. Kashmiri food carries an intense flavour and varied ingredients that melt in your mouth as soon as you put it on your tongue. Right from meaty curries to delectable sweet dishes- this delightful regional cuisine has a lot to offer and brings a feast to your palate that will crave you intensely. Here we bring you a list of 4 mouth-watering Kashmiri recipes that you can quickly prepare at home. Scroll and have a look:

Paneer Chaman

Ingredients required

250 grams paneer

3 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon fennel powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoon cumin powder

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 cloves

1 cup boiled milk

4 cups of water

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Take a pan and heat oil in it. Now, fry both sides of the paneer until brown.

Take another vessel or pan and heat oil in it. Now, lightly sauté cloves, bay leaf, and salt, and stir well.

Add water and the rest of the spices and let it simmer for a while.

Now, mix the fried paneer in this gravy and cook for 2-3 minutes along with milk.

Sprinkle cardamom powder and mix well.

Serve hot with chapati, rice or naan.

Mutton Gushtaba

Ingredients required

500 grams of boneless meat

5 tablespoons mustard oil

1 cup of Milk

½ curd

3 cups of water

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 Bay leaves

2 Cloves

2 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon ginger powder

3 teaspoon fennel powder

2 teaspoon mint, dry

A pinch of hing

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and add meat, cardamom powder, ginger powder and salt. Mash and mix it well.

Now, make small round-shaped balls and keep them aside.

Take a pan and heat oil in it and add salt, hing, curd, milk and all the spices and sauté well. Now, add water and bring it to a boil.

Add meatballs to the gravy and cook for about 5 minutes.

Serve with chapati or rice.

Nadroo Yakhni

Ingredients required

250 grams lotus stem

200 grams of yoghurt

3 tablespoon ghee

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon fennel powder

2 bay leaves

A pinch of hing

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Start by cutting the lotus stem into pieces.

Alternatively, take a bowl and whip the yoghurt.

Now, take a pot and boil 1 litre of water and let the lotus stem cook for 10 minutes.

Mix all the ingredients in the pot and cook until the lotus root becomes soft and the gravy turned creamy.

Serve hot with rice.

Haak

Ingredients required

500 grams Haak, saag

1 cup of water

3 tablespoon mustard oil

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

¼ teaspoon hing

5-6 whole red chillies

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

½ teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon saunf

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Take a pan and heat mustard oil in it. Now, add all the spices and sautee it well.

Once done, add the Haak, mix well and cook till it reduces.

Now, pour the water cook and cover for another 10 minutes.

Serve hot.

