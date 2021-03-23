4 Mouthwatering cake recipes for every cake lover

Cake is the king of desserts and is a must-have for every occasion or even when there isn’t an occasion and you simply want to indulge yourself! So check out these 4 delicious and super simple cake recipes to try at home.

Cake. The moment you hear this word, your mouth starts to water. Cake is the solution to every problem and is the king of desserts. Be it any occasion, birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, holidays, etc. the celebration is incomplete without a cake. Eating cake is something that everybody loves! So indulge yourself by trying out these 4 delicious and lip-smacking cake recipes at home and pamper your tastebuds.

Strawberry Shortcake

Mix 2 cups of refined flour, 1 tbsp baking powder, salt, 50 grams of butter and ½ cup castor sugar in a bowl. Refrigerate for 10-15 minutes. Then add ¼ cup whipped cream and ½ tsp vanilla essence to it. Knead to make a dough and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes. Cut rectangles from the dough and bake for 20 minutes at 200 degree celsius. Top these with whipped cream, macerated strawberries (made by coating strawberries in castor sugar) and some castor sugar.

Coconut Cake

Mix 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, 4 tsp baking powder and salt in a bowl. Mix 4 egg whites and 500 ml of coconut milk in another bowl. Add ½ cup unsalted butter to it. Add the flour mixture and mix well. Bake for 25 minutes at 175 degree celsius. Decorate with cream cheese and powdered sugar and serve.

Carrot Cake

Whisk 3 cups refined flour, 3 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, salt and 2 tsp of cinnamon powder in a bowl. In another bowl, mix 2 cups of sugar, 2 eggs and 2 cups of peeled and finely grated carrots. Add the flour mixture to this. Bake at 175 degree celsius for 30 minutes and serve hot.

Chocolate Banana Cake

Mix 2 cups refined flour, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp baking powder and ½ cup cocoa powder in a bowl. In another bowl, mix 1 tsp vanilla essence, ¼ cup water, 50 grams of butter and 2 cups of pureed banana. Add the flour mixture to this and mix well. Bake at 175 degree celsius for 25-30 minutes till an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Serve hot.

Also Read: 5 Easy and tasty salad recipes with eggs to speed up your weight loss process and satisfy hunger pangs

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×