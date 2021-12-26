4 Overnight breakfast recipes that save you time in the morning

You may have often heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, it is also the only meal where you are pressed for time. Right from waking up and doing the morning chores to getting ready and packing lunch before you head for work; many tend to skip breakfast because they’re running late. A great way to evade this problem is to consider overnight breakfasts that you can prepare the night before.

These are healthy, nutritious and completely prepped the previous night so that you can have a stress-free morning with a tasty breakfast ready to go. Check out four such recipes that you can cook for your family in a jiffy to save time.

Mango Overnight Oats

Not only does this recipe use fresh fruit for a great start to your day, but these overnight oats are packed with fibre that does wonders for your bowel movements. It is also ideal for those who wish to consumer foods that are rich in fibre in order to lower their cholesterol levels. Moreover, it requires absolutely no cooking, which ensures that people who are devoid of cooking skills can still make this tasty breakfast dish.

Overnight Breakfast Casserole

If you seek a wholesome meal for your family, then this casserole is for you. The overnight breakfast casserole is graced with milk, eggs, sausage and potatoes apart from herbs and vegetables that promise you a delicious meal. Feel free to substitute ingredients according to your preference. For instance, you can replace the meat with tofu or paneer and even skip the eggs if you wish to have a vegetarian breakfast.

Overnight Savory Breakfast Mushrooms

Whether you’ve recently moved into a new apartment and are yet to set up the kitchen or are hoping to skip cooking and whip up a relatively easy meal; this dish aims to please. Savory breakfast mushrooms can be prepped the previous night and simply served the next morning. They work well for those who are seeking a vegan breakfast recipe as well.

Overnight Oatmeal Pumpkin Pie

This has all the goodness of pumpkin pie without the sinful carbs, as most of these ingredients are healthy ones. The core ingredients of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, oats, eggs and butter help you relish a pumpkin pie for breakfast. This oatmeal pie requires a spot of baking in the morning. However, all of the preparation is done the previous day. You can just pop this in the over while you head for a shower and come back to see that breakfast is ready.

