Dogs, as the saying goes, are a man's best friend. Many people consider them to be a member of their family. Naturally, many dog owners want to bring their canine companions to lunch, the grocery store, or even on vacation. The obvious solution is to host these four-legged visitors in venues and locations that welcome them.

Here we bring you 4 pet-friendly places in Rishikesh where you can go on vacation with your dog.

1. Bulls Retreat Resort

Bulls Retreat is one of the most beautiful and pet-friendly resorts in Rishikesh. Inside the hotel, you would be welcomed by a huge green lawn where the dogs love to play. They have also organized fun games and activities for dogs and their humans. It is indeed a perfect place to plan an outing with your four-legged family member.

Where: Devprayag, Shivpuri, Rishikesh

2. Devi Music Ashram

Devi Music Ashram offers clean, comfortable, modern, and spacious rooms with a beautiful mountain view for both you and your pet. In the mornings, they also offer Hatha yoga and meditation classes. Guests who are interested in Indian classical music and dance can also take lessons. It is an excellent location for musicians and music enthusiasts. Furthermore, your pet can provide new perspectives and attitudes toward all of your favourite places to visit.

Where: Tapovan (Upper), via, Shivanand Nagar, Rishikesh

3. Little Buddha Café

Having a restaurant full of adorable dogs sounds like a lot of fun. Who wouldn't want to bring their favourite pet to dinner or eat dinner surrounded by adorable dogs? And this café is following the industry standard. It is one of the most spectacularly located dining places on the Ganges near Laxman jhoola, full of life, wind, good food, and music, with the company of pets, which also enhances the customer's experience.

Where: Laxman Jhula Road, Rishikesh

4. Camp Bagheera Retreat

Camping provides some of the most unforgettable memories. Camping is all about the startling touch of the hilly chills, the enticing aroma of the warm campfire, the outstanding interactions, and an extraordinary night under the bright stars. Camping is also about reconnecting your soul to a new set of adventures in nature's wilderness and the woods, but at Camp Bagheera, you can do it all with your pet. One will never feel alone or bored at these sorts of places with their pups by their side.

Where: Shivpuri, Rishikesh

Traveling with your canine companion teaches them so much and helps them become better dogs. One of the many reasons to travel the world is to better the lives of your dogs. One can enjoy the experience of traveling and see how much it has benefited their dog.

