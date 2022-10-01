4 Piping hot vegan snacks recipes for rainy days you must try at home
Rainy days call for piping and crispy recipes to tame the cravings!
Rainy days call for piping and crispy recipes to tame the cravings! While such dishes definitely quench the taste buds, it can literally put those health freaks in the guilt and undoubtedly, can take a toll on anyone’s health like nothing else. Vegans are always on the lookout for recipes that are equally luscious as much as it is nutritious. And if you come under this category, then here we bring you interesting vegan snacks that are equally delectable and filled with the goodness of heart-healthy nutrients and can make the rainy days even more happening. So, without any further ado, let’s get the cooking started!
1. Desi Vegan Garlic Pasta
Ingredients required
- 1 cup chickpea pasta, (boiled)
- 8-10 Cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon Chilli flakes
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 cup tahini sauce
- Dried herbs as per the taste
Method
- Take a pan and stir fry onion and garlic in heated olive oil.
- Now, add the tomato and let it cook for a while.
- Sprinkle salt, pepper, chilli flakes and dried herbs and allow it to cook.
- Now, add the tahini sauce, stirring continuously.
- Mix well and once you smell the aroma, add in the pasta and cook.
- Serve hot.
2. Oats pizza
Ingredients required
- 500 grams of oats flour
- 1 tbsp yeast
- Pizza sauce
- 50 grams of Mushrooms (chopped)
- 50 grams Capsicum (chopped)
- 50 grams Olives
- 20 grams cottage cheese (mashed)
- Oregano as per the taste
- Chilli flakes as per the taste
Method
- Start by taking a broad vessel and adding oats flour and yeast to it. Now, add some water and knead a soft dough just like for a chapati.
- Once done, keep it aside for about 30 minutes.
- Now, spread the dough in a big round shape and spread some pizza sauce over it.
- Arrange the toppings of mushroom, capsicum and olives over it and bake until golden brown.
- Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and serve hot!
3. Crunchy nutty bars
Ingredients
- 30 grams peanuts
- 30 grams almonds (chopped)
- 30 grams walnuts (chopped)
- 5 grams cashew
- 1 teaspoon saunf
- 15 grams jaggery
- 1 teaspoon lemon rind
Method
- Start by taking a pan and lightly roast or sauté all the nuts in it together.
- Now, take another pan and melt the jaggery in it on a moderate flame.
- Once done, mix the lemon rind in the sautéed nuts and mix it in the melted jaggery.
- Evenly spread the mixture over a flat surface and let it allow to settle down for a while.
- Cut the bar into small rectangles and pack and relish during the time of snacking.
4. Masala stir-fry Beetroot Idli
Ingredients required
- 200 grams semolina
- 2 beetroot (boiled, peeled and roughly sliced)
- A packet of Eno
- 50 grams oats powder
- 1 cup Beans (chopped)
- 1 cup capsicum (chopped)
- Black pepper and red chilli powder as per the taste
- Oil for greasing
- Salt as per the taste
Method
- Take a bowl and mix semolina, oats powder and eno in it. Make a smooth paste by adding water to it, if required.
- Now, take a blender and blend the boiled beetroot in it. Mix some water to curate a fine paste.
- Add the beetroot paste to the semolina mixture along with salt and whisk well.
- Once done, grease the cuts of the idli maker. Add and spread the paste equally and steam well until cooked properly.
- Cut the idlis into small squares.
- Now, take a vessel and heat the oil in it. Stir fry the chopped veggies and then sprinkle pepper and chilli powder.
- Add the chopped idlis to the paste and mix well.
- Serve with a coconut mint dip or ketchup.