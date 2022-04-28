The coastal land of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu is known for its lush greenery, wildlife, crystal clear seas and serene atmosphere. This southwestern spot offers the beauty of three immense aquatics including the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal. Also known as the House of a virgin, Kanyakumari is one of the cleanest towns in Tamil Nadu that holds special mystical significance. This alluring town is filled with various activities and can appeal you with its relaxing beaches and historic temples. Here are 4 places to explore in Kanyakumari for the best experience.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Situated on a small island on Kanyakumari, it offers a picturesque backdrop and soothing waves that can calm down the inner you. Swami Vivekananda, a prominent Indian philosopher earlier visited this beautiful place and dive deep into the meditation on an enormous offshore rock. This statue was built in the remembrance and honour of this great theorist in the year 1970. It has a spectacular architecture that will give you the proper historic feel. You can catch a ferry from Kanyakumari beach to reach here. The place is open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Triveni Sangam

Going in line with the name, this place is quite prominent amongst the tourist as it gives a beautiful view of the merging of 3 rivers Ganges (Ganga), the Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati. The locals of Kanyakumari believe that a holy dip in this water will clean all your sins while making you pure and fresh. Located at Prayag, Triveni Sangam is worth visiting as you can witness three different shades of blue that are a pleasure to your eyes and the waves of the ocean are a complete treat to your ears while a divine bathe will definitely fill you up with positivity- all in all, a great package to explore. To reach there, you have to take a ferry from Cheoki Station.

Padmanabhapuram Palace

A regal heritage located in Trivandrum, people believed that the Padmanabha Puram palace is built in the 16th century and all the dwellings over here offer unique antiques and artefacts that will take you back in the historic era. This palace is fabricated from wood without any single amalgamation of any other material and that is what makes it worth visiting. Discover unique wooden carvings, age-old chinese jars, weapons, stone sculptures, furniture, extraordinary mirrors, paintings and brass lamps over here. With the entry price of just Rs 10, sightsee the commendable craftsmanship and architecture in this palace.

Thiruvallauvaur Statue

This black gleaming statue of a Tamil philosopher Thiruvallaur is worth visiting. Formulated in 1999 on the coast of Kanyakumari, this statue is 133 feet tall and along with an amazing view, it will define all the significant information about the accomplished philosopher. With a clear blue sky above and clear seawater in the background, relish the rich culture by exploring one of the largest statues of India. You will also find a pious temple on the premises to gather all the spiritual vibes. No entry fee is required to visit the statue.

