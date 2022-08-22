4 Places to explore in Thalassery for a peaceful vacation

Affectionately prominent by the name of Tellichery, Thalassery is a coastal town that is situated in the state of Kerala. Perched on the seashores of the Arabian sea, this town is steeped in the vibrant and rich culture and embraces the antiquity and heritage that one must witness. Thalassery preserves multiple glories in its basket and right from beaches, panoramic views, divine temples and untapped natural beauty- the place will make your vacay soothing and refreshing while painting a picture of the bygone days right in front of you with all the poise and grace. Make the most of the Thalassery trip by visiting the spectacular places mentioned below.

Thalassery Fort

Fabricated in the 17th century, nestled in the heart of the town, this place is just perfect for all the history buffs out there. The tuning waves of the Arabian sea you will listen to at this place will soothe your ears while the shreds of evidence of the past time you will witness here will feed your vintage admirer soul. You will get to explore a glorious weapon room, prison, secret chambers cannon holes and lighthouse that will soothe your curious mind like nothing else.

Muzhappilangad Beach

Muzhappilangad beach is the only drive-in beach in India. Do you long for some offbeat experience of driving in and through the beach? If yes, then head to Muzhappilangad beach which is located just 8 km away from Thalassery. Its beauty will amaze you while its cleanliness and well-maintenance will add up to your experience. Black rocks are placed on the shores of the beach which safeguard it from smashing surfs and tides from the ocean.

Overbury’s Folly

Overbury's Folly is an adventure park that is positioned by the seashore perched on the peak adjacent to Sports Authority of India and Thalassery Municipal Stadium. It’s a man-made wonder. Earlier it was just a picnic spot in the year 1879, the construction of this place gets concluded in the 19th century by Municipal Chairman of Thalassery R. Mukunda Malla. A watchtower and an open-air coffee shop can be witnessed at this place along with the bungalow of the sub-collector that is situated proximately.

Sree Rama Swami Temple

Located at a distance of 4 km away from Thalassery, Sree Rama Swami Temple is fabricated by Lord Parasurama, also known as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Along with a typical Hindu-style architecture, you will onlook marvellous ornaments, intricate pretty carvings and wooden statues. The ceiling of this holy place is filled with brilliantly engraved constructions which showcase the chapters of Kirathararjuneeyam which is basically Lord Arjuna meeting Lord Shiva. You can also observe the heads of elephants and the representation of Ramayana in this temple.

Pack your bags and plan a short trip to this beautiful place and do let us know which place you liked the most.

