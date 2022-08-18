4 Places in India where you can see breath-taking sunsets

Although sunsets are romantic, motivating, and ideal for posting on social media, most of us only take the time to enjoy them when we are on vacation. The images that the sun paints of the sky are incredibly beautiful and encouraging. India's sunsets have drawn many tourists from around the world. These places of sunsets are surreal to witness and make for fantastic photos. One needs to head to these locations in India for breath-taking views and if you want to experience a beautiful sunset. They are ideal for a date night, quiet time, and amazing photos.

Listed below are the 4 best places for sunsets in India that will give you a mesmerizing view.

1. Dal Lake, Srinagar

Without experiencing a shikara ride on Dal Lake and witnessing the sunset, no trip to Srinagar is complete. It is an amazing experience to watch the sunset from the houseboats' windows. As the sun sets, embark on a ride on any of them to get a greater sense of how beautiful nature is. Watch as the entire sky transforms into a distinctive shade of golden orange, which is visually pleasing for everyone who is watching.

2. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

This site, which is regarded as one of the most beautiful in the nation, is fully drowned in the sea during the monsoon season before abruptly changing into a white salt desert. It makes sense why this location is rated as one of the greatest for watching the sunset. The terrain turns from white to yellow as the sun sets, then turns dark afterward. Soon, the area begins to sparkle once more in the illumination of the magnificent moonlight that had just risen.

3. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

Breath-taking sunset views are one of the key reasons Radhanagar is regarded as Asia's best beach. It also seems to be a fantastic location to see the sunset over the azure waters of the ocean, casting hues of orange. Clear blue waters, white sand, and the glittering gilded tones of the setting sun combine to create an imaginative spectrum of enduring tints.

4. Ghats of Varanasi

A place to free your soul and spirit is the renowned Ghats of Varanasi. A breath-taking sunset scene can be seen from these Ghats, which are decorated with hundreds of oil lamps and brilliant hues. Observing the sun set below the sacred Ganges for hours makes for a beautiful evening with your loved ones.

Prepare yourself to photograph some of the beautiful scenes of the sun setting into the ocean depths from these locations.

Also Read: 4 Things to do in Panchgani for an exciting vacation