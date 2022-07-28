4 Places in Pune to devour the best taste of Puran Polis

A much-loved Maharashtrian delight, Puran Poli is a sweet dish that is prepared with some varied different fillings. While it is a star-sweet dish of Maharashtrian festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, it is relished all months of the year as its piping sweet taste peppered with the dollops of ghee is quite hard to resist. With a look similar to flatbreads, this dish is filled with the sweet lentil blend, also known as Puran. While the process of preparing this sweet dish is quite similar, its filling depends on the liking. Some people fill it with jaggery, nuts or flour while some choose to go the traditional way. So, if you are a true fan of this delicacy or you are looking for places to relish the best taste of Puran Polis in Pune, then here we bring you a list of spots that will treat you with the premium taste of this Maharashtrian dessert.

Ishaan Foods

This is one of the most favourite places amongst Punekars to devour authentic Maharashtrian food. Right from delicious Puran Poli to spicy street food like varan-bhaat, sabudana vada, batata vada and much more, the place offers a varied list of foods from Maharashtrian cuisine that will tempt your buds. This is an all-vegetarian restaurant that serves everything right from platters and paranthas to mouth-watering sweets.

Where: 691A-1A, CTC NO 1897-B, Satara road, Bibwewadi, Pune-411037

Shabree

If you are crazily in love with Maharashtrian food, then Shabree is a prominent place whose quality and quantity is authentic and is a hub to relish luscious Maharashtrian dishes like Thali Peeth, Kanda Bhaji, Pao Bhaji, Zunka Bhakri and many more. Their sweet dishes including Dudhi Halwa, Puran Poli and Thecha are absolutely scrumptious and we’ve bet you that once you end up at this place, it will make you come for more.

Where: Shabree Restaurant, 1199/1A, Takuram Paduka Chowk, Fergusson College Rd, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411004

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

This place stands on the top amongst the people of Pune when it comes to sweet dishes. Right from barfis to pedas and ladoos, the place serves the tempting version of every sweet dish and Puran Poli remains their best seller. Their joint started during the period of lockdown but has completely turned out to be a desert legendary.

Where: 759, 54, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Hotel Shreyas

This is yet another widely popular spot to savour the taste of Puran Polis and other Maharashtrian delicacies. Being recognised as one of the oldest foundations in the city, this famous vegetarian restaurant brings exclusive Maharashtrian thalis to the table along with the yummiest Puran Poli and varied other sweets like modak, aamras, rasmalai and basundi that will tickle and excite your buds.

Where: 1242 B, Apte Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune 411004

Satisfy your sweet tooth by relishing the finest taste of Puran Polis at the places listed above. Don’t forget to tell us which one serves the best.

