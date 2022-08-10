4 Places to visit in Halebidu to explore the glorious architecture and picturesque views

Do you still carry the penchant for exploring the forts, intricate work and spectacular architecture? If you want to unravel the beauty of the bygone era where kings, castles, fairytales and scenic mansions rule then Halebidu in Karnataka is just the perfect place for you. The city features multiple ruins and significant kingdoms that will definitely paint a picture of history right in front of your eyes while capturing your heart and mind. The abundance of sprawling temples, eye-appealing craftwork of the architecture and age-old kingdoms will make you lose in the historic mysteries while filling you up with the metaphors of the times gone by. Halebidu also holds the tag of a UNESCO World Heritage site and will keep your imagination wide as you lost in these 4 must-visit places of Halebidu.

Hoysaleshwara Temple

The temple is named after Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana Hoysaleshwara and is one of the oldest and most prominent temples in the town that is decided by Lord Shiva. The temple is formulated in Hoysala-styled architecture and registered in UNESCO World Heritage. This traditional temple is known as Dvikuta Vimala which means it comprises two buildings which got their name from the king and the queen Shantala Devi (Shantaleswara). Built in 1121 AD, the temple is constructed on a star-shaped platform and will definitely bliss your soul.

Belur

Recognized for its skilled workmanship and gorgeous sculptures, Belur is known as the crown jewel of the Indian cultural heritage. It is an antique holy place that is located in the Hassan district of Karnataka, dedicated to Lord Chennakesava. Its beautiful metal polishing will take your breath away and its spiritual air will delight your soul.

Kedareshwara Temple

Located at a stretch of just 1 km from Hoysaleshwara Temple, Kedareshwara Temple is another beautiful place that was built in 1319 AD by King Ballala II. With fine intricate carved ceilings and giant pillars, Kedareswara Temple is a perfect place to witness the magnificent architecture of the Hoysala style. The temple is also home to a splendid statue of Nandi Vahana which adds up to its elegance.

Belavadi

Belavadi is a small and quaint village that is located at a distance of 12 km from Halebidu. The place holds spectacular places and is in limelight for Sri Veera Narayana Temple. The Hoysala architectural style of this place is worth witnessing. This temple is recognised as the Ekachakranagara of Mahabharata and people see it as a place where Pandava prince Bheema killed the demon Bakasura. Fabricated in the 13th century, this temple is devoted to Lord Vishnu.

If you are an architecture buff, then a trip to Halebidu will leave you splendid! Do plan a vacay to this stunning place and let us know your experience below.

