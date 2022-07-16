Who doesn't want to refresh their mental batteries and take a break from daily life by going on vacation? The same is true for Bollywood celebs and their fondness for their preferred vacation spots. You may run into them at airports, at halts, and when travelling, but what if we told you that you can encounter your favourite celebs without any security checks or paparazzi surrounding them, perhaps increasing your chances of one-on-one engagement with them?

Here, we bring you 4 places to visit this year where you might run across a Bollywood celebrity.

1. London

Summer in London makes up for everything for these actors, from Sara Ali Khan's shopping trip to Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunch date with her family to Sonam Kapoor's baby shower with her close friends. Even Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra recently shared a lovely selfie from their vacation to London, where they spent bonding time together at an eatery. Before returning to India, the new mother-to-be took a break from filming alongside Gal Gadot.

2. Maldives

The Maldives has long been a popular holiday destination not only for average vacationers but also for Bollywood celebrities, and we are confident you may find any of the glam couples at the vacation area. During the pandemic, most actors visited the tropics, including Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Sarah Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

3. New York

New York is to the United States what Mumbai is to India, with less focus on B-town superstars; simply put, it is a great hit with the film industry because this is where they merge more readily than anywhere else in India. Many couples visit the location, including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, to reignite the oomph that has been lost amid the everyday worries and chaos!

4. Switzerland

There are no surprises here because we all know how much Bollywood adores Switzerland. The romance of Yash Raj films may have introduced the country to nearly every Indian home. Everyone from the B-town has a good time in Gstaad, from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Saif and Kareena and Varun Dhawan. When Bollywood decides to take a break from Mumbai, you can bet they'll be found lounging there.

These are the vacation spots where you can run into your Bollywood favourites without any complicated hassles.

Also Read: 4 Essentials to carry if you're going to do water sports on a beach