4 Places where you can spot Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai

If you are a fan of Bollywood celebrities and live in Mumbai, you have a good chance of spotting them at one of the city's most popular restaurants. Mumbaikars are used to seeing Bollywood celebrities because the Bollywood industry is based here. And because many of them enjoy eating, they frequently visit some restaurants more than others.

If you are also looking for places to get star-struck by Bollywood celebrities, we bring you 4 spots in Mumbai where you can spot your favorite celebrities.

1. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Whether you want to be a good actor or just hang out with a famous one, Prithvi Theatre is one of the best places to spot your favourite Bollywood star. When you go to see a play, don't forget to try the food at the famous Prithvi Cafe. The food is reasonably priced, delicious, and filling. There will be more than one or two Bollywood regulars, including Aamir Khan and Kalki Koechlin.

2. Joggers Park, Bandra

Carter Road in Bandra has a seaside park. The high-profile people who live nearby flock to Jogger's Park. Carter Road is also home to a number of celebrities, so it's not uncommon to see one sweating it out at the park. Otter's Club, located right next to Jogger's Park, is another popular hangout for celebrities. So, if you want to catch a glimpse of a celebrity while breathing in some sea air, go to Jogger's Park and wait patiently until you see celebrities running past you in their regular running gear.

3. Andheri Link Road

This stretch just across the Link Road is famous for spotting up-and-coming stars as well as the hotshots. It is home to famous production houses such as Balaji Telefilms and Yash Raj Films. Look for movie stars and directors stepping out of their ultra-luxurious cars or simply grabbing a cappuccino at a nearby outlet, and if you're lucky, you might even come across an entire film crew discussing the script over some quick snacks.

4. Olive Bar and Kitchen, Khar West

Olive Bar and Kitchen, with its Mediterranean vibes and white-washed interiors, is not only one of Mumbai's most Instagrammable cafes, but it's also a popular spot to see the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Malaika Arora are among the celebrities seen dining here.

Hope this handy list of places will help you out spot your favourite B-town celebrity.

