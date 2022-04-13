4 Places you must see when you visit Chennai

Chennai, also known as the capital of Tamil Nadu, is a prominent IT hub but certainly not limited to that! Right from cultural history to beaches to antique works of art- this city is steeped in marvellous places that should be on the bucket list if you are planning to visit Chennai. The royal temples, culinary flavours and age-old markets will amaze the explorer in you.

Here is a list of 4 places you must see when in Chennai to get the best experience!

Arignar Anna Zoological Park

A zoo can be found anywhere but let us tell you the speciality of this zoo! This place gives shelter to more than 500 rare species of animals, most of them are endangered. Not abiding by this, this zoo also bestows a new kind of safari that adds up to your experience. You can go with the lion Safari and the elephant safari if you want to try something new. You can also find a wide variety of flora and fauna here. Everyone especially kids will definitely adore this place.

Marina Beach

Dive deep into the serenity by exploring the world’s second-largest beach! The perfect combination of beautiful palm trees over and the glittering sand below makes it a haven for all those beach lovers out there. A must-visit spot to visit on the trip to Chennai, Marina Beach will leave you speechless with its beauty and the view of amazing sunrise and sunsets. Don’t forget to carry authentic south Indian snacks for the perfect getaway.

Fort St. George

If you are someone who is pretty much interested in witnessing historical events then this is the place for you! Founded in 1644, Fort St. George will take you into the lanes of historic times with its primaeval artefacts like paintings, coins, silverware, arms, documents, and much more. The massive architecture and imperial design are enough to make you appreciate the British artistry.

Ashtalakshmi Temple

Chennai is famous for its immense temples! With magnificent architecture and witnessing divine ambience, Ashtalakshmi temple will fill you up with much-needed peace and positivity. This temple worships eight forms of the goddess of wealth aka Maa Lakshmi. The echoes of ocean waves are soothing to your ears while the spiritual air is calming for your mind. Is there any better way to plunge into peace?

A metropolitan city along with such blessed and soothing places is something that makes a place perfect for vacation. With its blend of rich culture, tranquil beaches and calming positivity, all in all, Chennai provides you with a rejuvenating and peaceful travel experience!

