4 Pristine places in Odisha that you must see

Odisha is a flourishing state. On one side, there are temples and religious places, and on the other, there are hill stations, valleys, national parks, beaches, and rivers. Odisha vacations are intrinsic blends of God's presence and mother nature's splendour.

As we celebrate Utkal Divas or Orissa Day today, to remember the formation of the state in order for it to be recognised as a state, we bring you 4 tourist places in Orissa for a memorable vacation experience.

1. Admire the Udaygiri and Khandagiri Caves' Exquisite Art and Architecture

The Udaygiri and Khandagiri caverns are a landmark in Odisha, being both natural and man-made. These medieval caves in Bhubhaneshwar are ornately carved to pleasure the sight of visitors. Udaygiri consists of 15 caves, whereas Khandagiri consists of 18 caves. The caves are famous for their exquisite carvings, reliefs, and Brahmi inscriptions.

2. Rath Yatra at Puri

Puri in Odisha is one of the four must-see pilgrimage locations for Hindus because of the Jagannath Temple, which is part of India's Char Dham. Puri is a seaside city on the Bay of Bengal's coast that is popular with West Bengal residents for a day excursion. If you want to travel during this period, you should not miss the Rath Yatra (Chariot festival), which takes place in June and July.

3. Mahendragiri: India's Second-Highest Peak

Mahendragiri, India's second-highest mountain peak, is commonly associated with mythological connotations and legendary facts. It is one of the most picturesque hill stations in Odisha, with undulating meadows, lush green hills amidst the clouds, and abundant wildlife and plants. Tourists can participate in activities such as trekking, forest safaris, and excavations.

4. Surrender to divinity at Konark Sun Temple

The magnificent Konark Sun Temple, also known as the Black Pagoda, attracts tourists, historians, researchers, and pilgrims from all over the world. At its base, the temple is shaped like a Sun God's chariot driven by seven energetic horses on twelve pairs of artistically carved wheels. The Chandrabhaga Sea beach, which is located near the temple, is another prominent attraction in Konark.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and plan an instant trip to these great tourist destinations in Odisha.

