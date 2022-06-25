4 Quick and easy Indian snack recipes you need to try at home today

Although we recognise the want to eat your crisps, chips, and cookies before even putting the groceries away, we won't allow you to skip out on snacks. It's time to release your inner chef and try these simple Indian recipes from Chef Aditi Handa that are simple to make and even better in taste to make sure you always have something sweet or salty to chew on between your meal breaks.

Check out these 4 delectable recipes that offer more than simply a tasty end product.

1. Bread chat with chili cheese sourdough

Ingredients:

- 1 pack of The Baker's Dozen Chili Cheese Sourdough

- 1 cup Besan

- 1 tsp Red Chilli paste

- Salt to taste

- 1/2 cup water

- 2 tsp oil

- 1 Tomato

- 1 Onion

- 1 boiled potato

- Imli Chutney

- Green Chutney

- Sev

Method

- Cut the Chili Cheese Sourdough into big chunks

- In a bowl, add 1 cup Besan, 1 tsp Red Chilli paste, salt, and 1/2 cup water, and whisk it well until the batter becomes smooth, lump-free.

- Dip the bread chunks in the mix

- Add oil to a pan, and cautiously place the covered bread chunk in it, fry it well from both the sides

- Place it separately on a plate, and add a layer of thinly sliced tomatoes, onions, and potatoes on.

- Lastly, top it with imli chutney, green chutney, and sev!

2. Cheese chili sourdough crispy bites

Ingredients:

- 1 pack of Chilli Cheese Sourdough

- ½ cup Oil

- 1 Clove of Garlic

- 3 Chillies

- 1 small bowl of Spring onion (chopped)

- 2 tsp ketchup

- 1 tsp Schezwan Sauce

- 1 Capsicum

- 1 Onion

- Sesame Seeds

Method:

- Cut the Sourdough into bite-sized cubes.

- In a pan, add 2 tsp oil, bread bites, and toast it until it becomes brown

- Set it aside and let it cool

- In the same Pan, add 2 tsp oil, chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, spring onion, 2 tsp ketchup, 1 tsp Schezwan Sauce, capsicum, onion, and mix it well.

- Add the toasted bread bites to the mixture, mix it well and lastly, sprinkle some sesame seeds to give the final touch!

3. Chocolate dumplings with whole wheat loaf

Ingredients:

- 1 pack of The Baker's Dozen Whole Wheat Loaf

- 1 brick of Dark Chocolate

- ½ cup Oil

- 1 tsp Icing Sugar

Method:

- Finely chop the dark chocolate brick

- Take a slice of whole wheat bread, place the chopped chocolate on it and cover it with another slice.

- Cut this stuffed bread into a circle with the help of a round bowl, forming a dumpling

- In a pan, add ½ cup oil and then fry the dumpling until it turns golden brown

- Sprinkle some icing sugar on top and enjoy!

4. Ragi bread rolls

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup boiled Potatoes

- 1 Capsicum

- 1 Carrot

- 1 Cheese brick

- 1 tsp Oregano

- 1 tsp Chili flakes

- 1/2 cup Oil

- Salt to taste

- Mint Chutney

Method

- In a bowl, add 1/2 cup boiled potatoes,½ chopped capsicum, ½ grated carrot, and grated cheese

- Add 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp chilli flakes, a pinch of salt and mix it well

- Take one slice of Ragi loaf, chop the edges and roll out the bread to make it slightly thin.

- Fill the bread with the veggie mix, roll it into rolls and pinch the sides for closure

- Now in a pan, add some oil, shallow fry the rolls, and have it with mint chutney.

