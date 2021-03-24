4 QUICK and SUPER SIMPLE vegan friendly dishes

When you are a vegan, thinking of a vegan-friendly meal everyday can be quite a headache. Worry not, check out these super easy and quick vegan-friendly recipes that you can try at home.

A Vegan diet is a vegetarian diet that excludes meat, eggs, dairy products, and all other animal-derived ingredients. People who opt for this diet, do it to limit animal cruelty and exploitation. This diet usually includes legumes, grains, beans, vegetables, fruits, etc.

Since vegans have a limited set of ingredients available at their disposal, preparing a vegan-friendly meal everyday can be quite a task. So we have for you some simple and quick recipes that you can try at home and that are perfect for vegans.

Quinoa Cakes

Boil 1 cup of quinoa in a pot full of water and add 1 tsp of cumin, a pinch of kosher salt, some grated garlic and 1 tsp of olive oil. Cook for 20-25 minutes till the quinoa soaks up all the water. Prepare small balls and shallow fry these in oil. Make the garnish by mixing 2 cups of sliced cherry tomatoes, 1 cup diced cucumber, a handful of chopped basil, finely chopped scallions, 1 cup of cooked chickpeas, salt and some olive oil in a bowl. Top the quinoa balls with this prepared topping and serve.

Vegan Pasta

Blend 1 cup of cooked white beans, ½ cup of vegetable broth, 2 tsp olive oil, 2 cloves of garlic, ¼ tsp lemon juice, salt and black pepper powder to prepare the sauce. Boil 1 cup of small shell pasta in a pot full of water and strain it after 3-5 minutes. Heat some oil in a pan, add chopped onions and roughly chopped broccoli to it and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the cooked pasta and the sauce and mix well. Serve.

Vegan Brownies

Melt 50 ml of water, 1 tsp of ground coffee, 150 grams of dark chocolate in a pan. Mix 125 grams of self-raising flour, 50 grams of ground almonds, 30 grams of cocoa powder, ½ tsp baking powder, 200 grams of castor sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 100 grams of dark chocolate in a bowl. Add the prepared coffee mixture to the bowl and mix. Pour this batter into baking tins and bake at 150 degree celsius for 20 minutes. Once cooled, cut into squares and serve.

Vegan Fajitas

Heat some oil in a pan and add 2 julienned red bell peppers and 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped. Add 2 cloves of garlic to it and season with some chilli flakes, cumin powder, paprika and lemon juice. In another pan, saute 300 grams of black beans in some lemon juice along with some finely chopped coriander. Warm the tortillas in the microwave and place the prepared beans and bell pepper mixture on top of it. Serve.

Credits :Pexels

