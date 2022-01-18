4 Quick dishes to make using regular ingredients from your kitchen

Having a well-stocked fridge is like money in the bank. With basic supplies on hand, you will be equally prepared to put together a last-minute dinner for friends and deal with the late-night cravings when they just hit you hard and you just can’t make it to the store. For such days, the staple ingredients in our kitchen come to the rescue. With minimal prep and minimal ingredients, you can get a well-balanced meal on the table in no time at all.

Here, we bring you 4 quick recipes to make using readily available ingredients in your kitchen.

1. Chocolate Mug Cake

This is perfect for when you’re craving chocolate cake but you don’t have the time or the know-how to make one. This molten-lava cake coming out of the mug is not only delicious, but is incredibly quick and easy to make. All you need is one dark chocolate- coarsely chopped, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, one egg and all-purpose flour. Place chocolate and butter in a small heatproof bowl, then set in the microwave, stir and heat until it gets melted. Add sugar, egg and flour, and mix until combined and lump-free. Scrape the batter into your favourite mug and microwave for two minutes. It’s ready to get dug in.

2. Quick Quesadilla

This has to be the easiest dish of all to prepare, made in a jiffy. All you need is two rolled flat bread or rotis. Sprinkle grated cheese and green chilli on half bread. Now fold the other half of the bread into a half-moon shape. Grill both sides of stuffed bread till crisp. Cut into four equal parts and serve hot. You can also use stuffing like crisp vegetables, bell peppers, mushrooms, chicken strips or whatever is available in your kitchen then.

3. Stir Fried Chilli Chicken

You can prepare this dish within minutes. If you are a vegetarian, you can even substitute the chicken with paneer or tofu. All you need to do is sauté garlic and chillies in a pan. Add the chopped chicken and let it cook for a minute. Coat the chicken with all the garlic and chillies. Add a little salt and toss. Once the chicken is almost cooked, add chilli sauce, tomato puree, soy sauce and sugar. Cook till the sauce starts to reduce and your meal is ready to be served.

4. Cheesy Stuffed Tomatoes

Tomatoes taste great on their own, but when they are hollowed out, filled with a cheesy stuffing, and baked, they then become something truly special. To start with, you need to hollow out the core and seed of ripe tomatoes. Combine cheddar, parmesan or whichever readily available cheese is there at your place, olive breadcrumbs and chopped parsley in a bowl. Fill the tomatoes with this mixture and bake for 20 minutes until the cheese gets melted. Serve warm and enjoy.

These recipes with easily available ingredients can surely help you fix your hunger pangs within a few minutes.

