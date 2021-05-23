4 Quick Tips to make perfect fluffy rice

Making perfect rice every time you cook it, can be a challenge. So here are some easy and effective tips to cook fluffy and non-sticky rice every single time.

While it may sound pretty basic, making rice perfectly every single time is no child’s play. Since rice is usually an accompaniment with curries or other gravy dishes, it is not usually cooked with a lot of care and attention. It is often overlooked and is cooked in a hurry or with negligence.

Since rice is a staple in most dishes, it is essential for you to know how to cook it perfectly with the rice being fluffy and non-sticky. So follow these quick tips to cook rice perfectly every time!

1. When measuring the rice and the amount of water to cook the rice in, use the ratio of 2 cups of water to 1 cup of rice. If you put too much water then the rice may turn out to be sticky and gloppy, whereas if you use too little water then it may remain undercooked.

2. When cooking the rice, add a pinch of salt into the water. This will give a nice flavour to the rice. You can also sometimes add a little cardamom or cinnamon to flavour the rice.

3. When the rice is cooking, resist the urge to stir it or uncover the pot. Once the rice is done, fluff it a little with a fork to separate the grains before serving the rice.

4. Don’t serve the rice immediately after you have removed it from heat and strained it. Instead, keep it covered for around 10 minutes. This will give the rice time to distribute its moisture evenly.

