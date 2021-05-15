4 Reasons why you should include moringa in your diet to strengthen immunity to fight off COVID 19

Doctors are putting extra stress on increasing our immune system to fight the COVID 19 virus. So, Rishabh Chokhani, Founder of Naturevibe Botanical, talks about how moringa can be highly beneficial for that.

With the COVID-19 situation in India becoming grimmer by the day, we must focus on educating ourselves with precautionary measures to save ourselves from the diseases. Along with that, we must work on boosting our immunity so that even if the disease attacks us, our body has enough strength to fight back.

In this case, it is recommended to explore the goodness of botanicals and indulge in rich vegetables and fruits to boost immunity. One such miracle plant is Moringa. It is widely used in India and can be easily grown at home. You can moringa in your foods or take its capsules as supplements. So, Rishabh Chokhani, Founder of Naturevibe Botanical, talks about the health benefits of Moringa to build strong immunity.

It is a potent antioxidant

The free radicals in the body are a threat to the immune system. Antioxidants help clear the free radicals and even prevent cancer. The phytochemicals identified from this plant might inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It reduces oxidative stress and works as an excellent anti-aging agent. Moreover, moringa is also rich in iron and vitamin A – nutrients that enhance the functioning of the immune system.

It is anti-inflammatory

The COVID-19 virus is said to cause inflammation in the respiratory glands. The regular use of moringa may prevent inflammation, as the plant is rich in anti-inflammatory properties. This is why the regular use of moringa can also prevent arthritis.

Rich source of Vitamin C

In the recent wake of Coronavirus, the goodness of Vitamin C has been emphasised in building immunity and working to fight off the virus. Moringa is exceptionally rich in Vitamin C. One cup of fresh, sliced pods (100 grams) contains 157 percent of your daily requirement. Therefore, one must include the intake of this plant as a part of their routine.

Rich in many other nutrients

Consuming any part of moringa – the leaves, fruit, or seeds is beneficial for a rapid road to recovery for anyone who has been infected with COVID-19. The plant is rich in Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Iron, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, and Magnesium. These nutrients help in getting back the strength by fighting off the virus and eliminating weakness and fatigue. Also Read: How Chia Seeds are highly beneficial for health during the COVID 19 crisis?

