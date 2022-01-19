4 Recipes to boost your mental health

You tend to binge eat on a box of chocolates or a tub of ice-cream when you are feeling low. Finding comfort in your choice-based food is alright, but eventually that will also likely just make you feel worse and sick on top of it all, once the sugar high wears off. But there are certain foods which have the power to ease out on your low mood and boost your mental health.

Here are 4 magic recipes that are tasty, nutritious and have the power to make you feel better.

1. Blueberry and nut oat bake

Those berries may be blue, but they might keep you from feeling that way. With a high content of antioxidants, blueberries help to activate brain cells and are associated with having a more positive mood. All you need to do is, place oats, baking powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and salt in a bowl. Whisk the milk, yogurt, egg, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla together in a large bowl. Mix everything together and stir well. Bake for 35 minutes, until the top is golden and the oats are set. Serve as it is or topped with milk, Greek yogurt or maple syrup.

2. Avocado toast

Avocado is a superfood which is rich in stress-relieving B vitamins and they are also healthy for your heart. Creamy avocado spread onto well-toasted bread is one of the easiest quick meals. To begin with, all you need is bread and ripe avocados. Toast your bread golden-brown and mash your avocado separately. Cut them into half and scoop the flesh into the plate and mash it with a fork. Spread it on the toast and your toast is ready. You might want to top it with salt, herbs or garlic, according to your own preference.

3. Green Smoothie

This naturally sweet green smoothie contains a whole host of nutritious ingredients such as flaxseeds, almonds and spinach. The addition of banana provides a good source of the amino acid tryptophan, which is needed by the body to produce serotonin, also known as the "happy chemical" because it contributes to happiness and mental well-being. Just blend all the ingredients in stages to avoid leafy chunks and your super smoothie is ready within minutes.

4. Stir-fried broccoli with coconut

Rich in magnesium, this quick spiced vegetable dish is inspired by the fresh flavours of south India and can be made with all greens. All you require to do is, heat the oil in a pan and toss in the mustard seeds followed by the curry leaves (if you are using dried curry leaves add them later on with the broccoli) and chilli flakes. Swirl everything and then add the onions and ginger and fry for 3-4 mins. Add broccoli to it and scatter coconut from the top. Stir to mix and add flavour by topping it up with lime juice. Your meal is ready to be served and boosts your mood.

We hope you’ll give these recipes a try. In order to make healthy lifestyle adjustments, you could be well on your way to an improved mental health in the long run.

