4 Recipes to gluten free snacks like the aloo paratha Vicky Kaushal’s mom makes

Celebrities like many other people, tailor-make their food to fit the dietary limitations recommended by their doctor or nutritionist. Many consider going vegan, while others opt to go gluten-free. Whether you plan to bulk up, lose weight or even just improve your fitness, you may find that a gluten-free diet does wonders for you.

But what may surprise you is the fact that gluten is a protein that is present in a lot of other grains apart from wheat. The safest way to avoid gluten is to consume whole foods like fruits, vegetables and gluten-free bread. If you’re about to take this route to wellness, then we bring you four recipes to gluten free snacks like the famous aloo parathas made by actor Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena.

Toasted No-bread veggie sandwich

When thinking of gluten-free snacks, you probably also wish to avoid all-purpose flour (maida) or even brown bread. Therefore, this recipe helps you bring innovation to sandwiches and make the carbohydrate element a no-bread version. All you need is dosa batter, vegetables of your choosing, a sandwich toasting appliance and some basic spices to make this delight.

Gluten free aloo paratha

As every celebrity has certain dietary restrictions, it appears the ever-charming Vicky Kaushal faces the same. The actor reportedly swears by his diet and banishes items that contain gluten in order to transform into the physique that every character demands. Well, it appears his Punjabi mom is a brilliant chef and sought to tweak her recipes to meet his restrictions. Her aloo ke paranthe are now gluten-free, which Vicky heartily consumes, say reports. Veena Kaushala apparently swaps out the potatoes with sweet potatoes and we bring you a recipe that shall help you do precisely that.

Healthy Poha Rings

These poha rings are a perfect snack for when you wish to munch on something, but want to avoid processed or packaged food. Apart from the poha, it has an assortment of vegetables that makes this a healthy snacking option for adults as well as children.

Delicious DIY dried fruits and berries

Although this does take a few days to make, the effort you put in is certainly well rewarded. The resulting fruit tastes much like candy and you do not need an air fryer to try this recipe. A microwave or oven shall suffice and you may choose the fruit you like best, be it mangoes, strawberries, peaches or even papaya.

Also Read: 6 Dishes from Kashmir you must try at least once in your life