4 Recipes to help you enjoy the beauty of mangoes like Aamir Khan and son Azad

Mangoes are probably the most awaited fruit of the year as relishing these seasonal delights is a summer tradition in most desi homes. It appears Aamir Khan and his son Azad are no different as they were recently seen devouring the king of fruits. Their love for mangoes is evident on their faces as they seem intent on polishing off the tidy pile of fruit waiting on the table before them.

Well, if you wish to enjoy mangoes as much as this father-son duo, then try your hand at these recipes that elevate the flavor of this delicious fruit.

A refreshing Desi Mango salad - 3 ways

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, yet wish to relish this tangy fruit, then perhaps we can interest you in a spate of easy peasy recipes for mango salad. If you’re curious about what savory ingredients pair well with mango, you should know that they taste great with raw bananas, jalapenos and even ginger, basil, lemon and lime! Opt for mangoes that aren’t too ripe when you make these salads for you wish to avoid the pulpy sweetness of overripe fruit.

Do not fret if you can’t get your hands on all the ingredients for you can use certain substitutes like coriander, spring onions and oranges for these recipes!

Thai Mango Sticky Rice

If you wish to step away from saccharine desserts that are a highlight in Indian cuisine, then it may be time to experiment with Thai food. Mango sticky rice is an old-style South Asian dessert that you must certainly try when mangoes are in season. It comprises of glutinous rice, ripe mangoes and oodles of thickened coconut milk. It is a wonderful summer dessert that can be served on banana leaves if you wish to dish it up authentically just as it is on the streets of Bangkok.

Mango Cheese Rolls

In case you’ve tried and loved cheese cherry pineapple at a local restaurant, it would be safe to say that you may enjoy these mango cheese rolls. They are a quick way to serve this fruit as a core ingredient in an appetizer at a party. Alternatively, it works well as a quick snack for unexpected guests or even kids who wish to relish an unusual treat.

No Bake Mango Cake

If a birthday is looming and you wish to opt for a fresh and no-fuss cake, then this No Bake Mango cake is for you. The flavors are light and the ingredients are few, which makes this ideal even for a last-minute cook, should you need a dessert in a jiffy. You shall need, a couple of fresh mangoes, bread and some cream or milk. The best part is that you can make this without using an oven or microwave!

Also Read: Influencer roasts Katrina Kaif’s cooking skills and shares hilarious recipes for her, Kat responds