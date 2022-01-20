4 Recipes made from jaggery to keep you warm this winter

Food plays an important role in keeping us warm during winter. One such food is jaggery, also known as gur, which, in addition to being a healthier substitute for sugar, has a variety of beneficial properties to boast about, the majority of which are especially helpful during the winter. It serves as one of the best digestives. It can be used in many Indian recipes instilling a distinct flavour to be enjoyed.

Here, we bring you 4 recipes made from jaggery that are delectable and healthful at the same time.

1. Gur Ki Roti

These sweet rotis are something that you won’t be able to resist. All you need to do is, dissolve the gur in half the milk over low heat and cool. Mix soda and salt in the atta. Rub the ghee into the atta, and knead into a firm dough with the milk solution. Roll into 1/4-inch-thick rounds, prick and cook over low heat, splattering ghee over and around the roti.

2. Jaggery Malpua

Treat your taste buds with the authentic taste of Rajasthani style malpuas this winter season. All you need to do is mix 1/2 cup grated jaggery and 1 cup warm water. Take a pinch of saffron and two crushed cardamoms, and add to it. Add this mixture to 1 cup of wheat flour. Mix well and allow this batter to rest for an hour or two. In a pan, melt some ghee and pour 3 tbsp of this mixture for each malpua. Cook from both sides until golden brown and serve while warm.

3. Badam Gur Phirni

To make this delicious phirni, firstly, you need to boil the milk in a pan. Then grind the drained rice into a fairly smooth paste and add a little boiled milk in the ground rice, and mix well. Add the rice mixture, cardamom powder and rose water to the milk and stir well. Take the pan off the heat and add crushed jaggery. Mix thoroughly. Add slivered almonds to the milk mixture and mix well. Chill in the refrigerator before serving.

4. Amchoor Ki Launji

Made with dry mango powder, jaggery and spices, this chutney is sweet and tangy in taste. To start with, boil the amchoor in water and leave aside. Heat oil in a handi and add the roasted cumin seeds, kalonji and the rest of the masalas and towards the end, the amchoor. Crush the jaggery into pieces and add to the mixture. Add a little water. Cook till the jaggery dissolves and the liquid thickens. Your chutney is ready to be spread in between the Paratha or Puri.

Load up with the natural sweetness of jaggery this winter and relish these recipes at the comfort of your home.



