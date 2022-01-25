4 Recipes to stunning tricolor sweets you can make for Republic Day

While the world celebrates 26th of January as India’s Republic Day, you can help but wish for a way to bring the celebrations home. Well, we bring you precisely this with a spate of recipes that enable you to cook up tricolour sweets in your home kitchen. Today, we have Chef Raghvendra Singh of Meetha by Radisson with specially curated recipes for the tricolour peda, Sandesh, Amrit cake and more. Take a look-

Tiranga peda

Ingredients (for 40 - 45 pieces)

1 kilo Mawa

200 gram Sugar

300 gram Pista Paste

2 gram Saffron

5 litre milk

Method:

Heat Milk for 30 - 45 minutes and set the heat to low. Then mix in the Mawa with the sugar. Split the mixture into 2 other containers and add saffron in one container to get Saffron colour. Add pista paste in the 3rd container to get green paste. Once the mixture has cooled down, grease your hands and make balls. Gently press the balls and flatten them to shape…round and flat. Decorate them with colored sugar, almonds, cashews, pistachios or raisins. Let the pedas set and cool down.

Tiranga barfi

Ingredients (for 15 pieces)

Cashew Nut ⅕ kg

Sugar 400 gram

Pista paste 150 gram

Saffron 3 gram.

Method:

Soak the cashew nuts for one hour in water and wash it with fresh water. Make a cashew nut paste and add sugar in the paste. Remove the paste in another container and stir it in a slow flame for 30 - 35 minutes. Split the mixture into 2 other containers and add saffron in one container to get Saffron colour paste. Add pista paste in the 3rd container to get green colour paste. Grease your hands and flatten the paste green below, white in middle and saffron on top. Once the mixture has cooled down, cut it in hexagonal shapes. Decorate them with colored sugar, almonds, cashews, pistachios or raisins.

Tiranga sandesh

Ingredients ( for 15 pieces)

2 litre cow milk

100 gram sugar

1 gram Saffron

50 gram pista paste

Method:

Boil milk for 10 min and then add ⅘ teaspoon vinegar. Remove the Curdled milk and drain all the whey to collect the chenna. This chenna is kneaded well in a smooth texture and then cooked on low heat and add some sugar. Stir it for 10 - 15 minutes. Split the mixture into 2 other containers and add saffron in one container to get Saffron colour. Add pista paste in the 3rd container and stir it well to get green paste. Roll the paste into balls and flatten a bit to give cylindrical shape. Refrigerate for 2 hours and serve.

Amrit cake

Ingredients (2 Jars)

1 litre cow milk

1 kilo white pumpkin

250 gram chopped pista

2 gram Saffron sugar syrup

500 gram sugar.

Method:

Boil milk for 10 min and then add ⅘ teaspoon vinegar. Remove the Curdled milk and drain all the whey to collect the chenna. This chenna is kneaded well in a smooth texture and then cooked on low heat and add some sugar. Stir it for 10 - 15 minutes to get white paste. For saffron colour layer, grate the white pumpkin peel. Wash it in water and boil for 10 - 15 minutes and then add some saffron sugar syrup. For 1 to 2 hour strain the entire saffron paste. For the Green layer, boil pistachios in water for 5 - 6 minutes, remove the skin and chop it into tiny pieces. Mix the pieces in 50 gram sugar syrup for 5 minutes. Take a jar and firstly add green pistachio pieces. Secondly add white layered paste of sandesh. On the top will be saffron white pumpkin peel dipped in a saffron sugar syrup. Decorate the jar with colored sugar, almonds, cashews, pistachios or raisins. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve.

