4 Recipes to vegan snacks for kid's lunchboxes

When it comes to meals, it’s quite difficult to please children into liking healthy food. Satisfying the kids with the mouth-watering delicacies which provide adequate nutrition is one of the most challenging tasks for many parents. Do you still feel clueless when it is about filling a perfect lunch box that excites your kid and makes him empty it? If you are wedged in the rut of packing, then here we bring you interesting vegan snacks that are equally delectable and filled with the goodness of heart-healthy nutrients. What’s more? These recipes can be prepared in just a few minutes, ease out your kitchen chores while providing the daily dose of nutrients to your little eater. So, without any further ado, let’s get the cooking started!

Beetroot Idli

Ingredients required

200 grams semolina

2 beetroot (boiled, peeled and roughly sliced)

A packet of Eno

50 grams oats powder

Oil for greasing

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and mix semolina, oats powder and eno in it. Make a smooth paste by adding water to it, if required.

Now, take a blender and blend the boiled beetroot in it. Mix some water to curate a fine paste.

Add the beetroot paste to the semolina mixture along with salt and whisk well.

Once done, grease the cuts of the idli maker. Add and spread the paste equally and steam well until cooked properly.

Pack with a coconut mint dip or ketchup.

Peanut butter apple nachos

Ingredients required

2 Red apples (Sliced)

2 Green apples (sliced)

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup dark chocolate (melted)

¼ cup dark choco chips

Method

Add the apple slices to the lunch. Now, drizzle some peanut butter, and dark chocolate over the apple slices and mix well.

Sprinkle some choco chips for an added flavour. Ta-da ready!

Crunchy nutty bars

Ingredients

30 grams peanuts

30 grams almonds (chopped)

30 grams walnuts (chopped)

5 grams cashew

1 teaspoon saunf

15 grams jaggery

1 teaspoon lemon rind

Method

Start by taking a pan and lightly roast or sauté all the nuts in it together.

Now, take another pan and melt the jaggery in it on a moderate flame.

Once done, mix the lemon rind in the sautéed nuts and mix it in the melted jaggery.

Evenly spread the mixture over a flat surface and let it allow to settle down for a while.

Cut the bar into small rectangles and pack and relish during the time of snacking.

Tofu bhurji

Ingredients required

200 grams tofu (scrambled)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

½ inch ginger (grated)

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of turmeric powder

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Red chilli powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon oil

Coriander leaves

Method

Take a pan and heat oil in it. Add cumin seeds and ginger paste and sauté well. Mix tomatoes and fry them until becomes soft.

Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder and stir well until you can smell a sweet aroma.

Now, add the scrambled tofu to the mixture and stir well.

Garnish with coriander leaves and packed with bread, roti or use it as a stuffing in home-made wraps.

