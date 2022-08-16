4 Sensational one-pot curry recipes you've got to try

The rich, flavourful curries or gravies are much relished in almost every household. From Butter Chicken to different varieties of lentils- every bite of an Indian curry will slobber you while making you dig in further. With the perfect blend of local spices, now you can easily prepare flavourful and aromatic curries at home with much ease. Here we bring you quick and easy one-pot authentic curry recipes that can be prepared in just a few minutes.

Shahi Egg curry

Eggs are touted as the most comforting wholesome food across the world. Enriched with high-quality protein and multiple heart-healthy nutrients, eggs can be prepared in just a few minutes and banish your untimely cravings like a pro. This Shahi Egg Curry can effortlessly be prepared and can be relished with rice, chapati, parantha or bread.

Ingredients required

4 eggs, boiled

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, chopped

2 green chillies, minced

1 teaspoon ginger powder

3 teaspoons curd

1 teaspoon kasoori methi

Garam masala as per the taste

Salt and Red chilli powder as per the taste

Coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon oil

Method

Take a blender and blend onion, green chillies, ginger and garlic until a fine paste is obtained.

Now, take a pan and heat oil in it. Once done, sauté the paste in it until light brown.

Add the curd to the mixture along with the spices like kasoori methi, garam masala, salt and red chilli powder.

Incorporate the boiled eggs in the pan and bring them to a boil.

Serve with the topping of coriander leaves.

Spicy Malvani Chicken Curry

There is a strong reason why chicken is one of the most loved food staples in India! It is a great source of protein, filling, and wholesome and you can tweak the flavours as per your liking and can still have a nourishing meal. Whip up this spicy Malvani chicken curry for the dinner and satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients required

Bay leaf

1/2 Nutmeg

6-7 Cloves

6-7 Dry red chillies

1 large Cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon Cumin seeds

1 teaspoon Coriander seeds

Red chilli powder as per the taste

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 cup coconut paste

2 teaspoon curry powder

½ cup curd

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 cups chicken, chopped into small pieces

50 grams of chopped coriander leaves

Method

Take a pan and dry roast all the spices and herbs in it. Now, grind it fully.

Take a skillet and add olive oil to it. Now, sauté the onion in it until it turns into dark brown colour. Add the ground masala and cook on both high and low flame until you can smell the aroma.

Add the yoghurt and tomatoes to the mixture and cook for another 3 minutes. Now, add a glass of water and allow the curry to boil once.

Add the chicken cubes, mix them well and let them soak in the puree for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the flame, sprinkle chopped coriander leaves over the curry and serve hot with rice or chapati.

Kerala Style Fish Curry

Enjoy the exclusive zest of Malabari flavours in this mouth-watering fish curry. With the mild blend of spices, this curry can be relished with rice or chapati.

Ingredients required

200 grams of fish (chopped into cubes)

1 Onion, sliced

1 Tomato, sliced

5-6 Garlic cloves, minced

2 Fresh green chillies (deseeded), sliced

3 tablespoons oil

1 cup coconut paste

Salt and Red chilli powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon Coriander powder

½ teaspoon Turmeric powder

2 Whole dry red chillies

½ teaspoon Black mustard seeds

8-10 Curry leaves

1/2 cup Tamarind extract

1 cup of Water

Method

Take a blender and blend onion, tomatoes, garlic and green chillies altogether.

Now, take a pan and heat oil in it. Add coconut paste and sauté it well.

Now, add the remaining dry spices and sauté well until lightly brown. Once done, add whole red chillies, curry leaves and mustard seeds and cook until splutter.

Add the prepared paste of onion and tomatoes, tamarind extract and water and let it simmer for a while.

Add the fish pieces and serve hot.

Coconut, Amaranth and Quinoa Curry

This slow cooker coconut quinoa curry is one of the best ways to relish taste along with enriching your body with multiple nutrients. With mild spices and lotta veggies, this recipe is a must-try.

Ingredients required

2 cups quinoa

1 cup of amaranth

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 cup spinach puree

1/2 cup yoghurt

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Coconut paste

Chilli powder as per the taste

2 teaspoon olive oil

Coriander leaves, chopped

Sweet potato

Broccoli

Water as required

Method

Take a pan, heat olive oil in it and sauté ginger garlic paste. Now, stir fry the onions and tomatoes, sweet potato and broccoli and let it cook properly.

Add the spinach puree, green chilli, salt, pepper, and chilli powder and cook until you smell the aroma of all the ingredients.

Now, add the cooked quinoa and amaranth to the pan and mix everything well. Now, pour the yoghurt, coconut paste, and water and stir.

Sprinkle the chopped coriander leaves before serving.

Also Read: 5 Eateries in Mumbai that have the best cheesecakes